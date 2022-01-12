Emma Watson talks about her return to Hogwarts on Harry Potter’s anniversary

For fans of Emma Watson and the Harry Potter seriesIt is hard to believe that two decades have passed since Daniel Radcliffe first took up his wand as the boy who lived. However, on New Years Day, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts -aired on HBO Max- marked this milestone with a lavish and heartfelt reunion. There were waltzes in the Great Hall, secrets shared in the Gryffindor common room, the revelation that the headmaster of the Goblet of Fire, Mike Newell, broke his ribs while playing with James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), and that Radcliffe had written a love letter to his co-star Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange).

However, many of the highlights of the nearly two-hour-long show were courtesy of Emma Watson. The 31-year-old actress, who has played Bella in Beauty and the Beast already Meg March in Little women, talked about the joys and challenges of embodying the precocious Hermione Granger in eight blockbusters shot over 10 years. He recalled how, when he was 10 years old, he wanted the role so badly that his parents worried; the day she ‘fell in love’ with Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy); and the moment when he considered leaving the franchise because “the issue of fame had come home.” More poignant yet? The scene where she and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) reflect on growing up together and agree that they will always be a family even if they don’t see each other all the time. When they hug and Watson wipes a tear, even casual viewers are guaranteed to cry.

As we continue to analyze every detail of the television special, Watson speaks exclusively to Vogue about the most emotional sequences, on whether she would return to Hogwarts in 20 years, and on what she and Felton really think of the public’s reaction to her comments about each other.

For actress Emma Watson, the most emotional moment of Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary was her reunion with Rupert Grint. Macksfilms

Do you remember the first time you heard about the possibility of a 20th anniversary reunion?

Tom [Felton] kicked off by hosting a ’19-year reunion’, so the 20th anniversary was definitely on my mind well in advance.

How did it feel to be back with your co-stars on those amazing sets?

Like in heaven, honestly. I am very glad that they still exist. Most film sets are dismantled as soon as a scene is finished. I’m so glad they still exist for people to enjoy, myself included. Stuart Craig is truly a genius. What he did is perfect.

What was it like sitting with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in the Gryffindor common room?

It was emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment and for it to be seen by everyone. Mainly, I was very happy to have a mediator who could ask us these questions and be involved in verifying that we had processed things differently – and similarly. I love that we remember different things.

You talked about your childhood crush on Tom Felton and the fans loved it. How has it been for you and Tom to see that?

[Risas] We talk almost every week and he seems very sweet.

You have a lovely moment with Rupert towards the end. Was that the most emotional moment of the reunion for you, or was it another?

No, that was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was surprised at how vulnerable and kind she decided to be publicly. Similarly, in Dan’s case, I was touched by how thoughtful he had been over the years about how different he had been to me as a girl.

The response to the reunion has been incredible. Are you, Dan, and Rupert in group chat and have you talked about it?

They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. The three of us actually try to stay away from electronic gadgets, so that doesn’t help with having a lot of conversations. We are not in a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [su hija] Wednesday and I’m dying. Dan and I generally try to calm each other’s nerves. We both tried to stay away from the spotlight, so it was nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention.

If you could go back in time and talk to that 10-year-old version of you who was so eager to play Hermione that she terrified her parents, what would you say to her?

That would be a complete article that I could write one day.

What are the biggest lessons you learned from working on the Harry Potter movies?

I don’t think there is anything I haven’t learned. That is the best of all. It was my kindergarten, school, and college. The animals, the special effects, the media training, the stunts … it was endless. I feel very grateful.

And would you go back to Hogwarts for another meeting in 20 years?

Definitely.

What awaits you in 2022?

We will have to wait and see, but there are projects …

Photographer: Mack Breeden. Art Direction: Emma Watson. Hair: Jenny Harling. Make-up: Philippa Louise.

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk