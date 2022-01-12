Emma Stone’s Best Moments as Gwen Stacy in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ – Movie News

Emma Stone shone as Gwen Stacy in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, a character who was ahead of us very soon, but who left us with great moments.

With all the euphoria it has caused Spider-Man: No Way Home Thanks to the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, it was normal for us to feel nostalgia for another character who got ahead of us: Gwen Stacy, played by Oscar winner Emma Stone.

Many were the pleasant moments that the actress of La La Land in The amazing Spiderman. Her talent combined with the quima that she had with the protagonist made her one of the most beloved characters, so much so that seeing her die in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 it was a hard blow for the fans, And that’s why the scene where Garfield’s Spider-Man saves Zendaya is so significant.

To honor her stint in these movies, we’ve listed some of our favorite Stone moments as Gwen Stacy:

He has you on his computer

How to forget when Uncle Ben tells Gwen that Peter has her as a wallpaper on his computer. An awkward, funny moment and the first more “flirt” meeting between the two lovebirds.

Gwen and Peter talking about having dinner together.



Is second in class

While working at Oscorp, Gwen was very involved with Dr. Connors, which is why she meets Peter at the induction he slipped into the day he got bitten by the spider. When it gives a correct answer, she replies that he is the second best in his class. Boom, Peter!

Slow down, tiger

Gwen and Peter have a romantic moment after he gets beaten up by Lizard. Gwen heals her wounds and he tries to kiss her passionately, but she calms him down with the phase: “Slow down, tiger.”

He wants to live in a chocolate house

Just when he is treating Peter’s wounds, his father interrupts to invite him a hot chocolate, she gives a speech that she is in her days and that the chocolate would not be good for her. His father reminds him that the day before he had said that he wanted to live andn a chocolate house.

Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy



Makes the antidote to stop Connors

When Lizard invades Connors to turn everyone into reptiles, Gwen is the one who evacuates the building and bravely stays behind to create the antidote that will return Connors to normal. She was always so much more than a damsel in distress.

He’s nice to Max

In the second Spider-Man movie he runs into Max (Jamie Foxx) in the elevator. While everyone has treated him like he doesn’t exist, she pays attention to him, He talks to him and ends up investigating what happened to him when Oscorp just disappeared him.

Help Peter with his triggers

When Electro can’t stop frying Peter’s cobwebs, Gwen finds the solution and helps him with the trigger problem. proving that Parker was indeed second in his class.

His speech

As first of the class in high school, she had to give the speech to her classmates on graduation day. We didn’t get to see it all at first, but once he’s killed by Dane DeHaan’s green goblin, Peter listens to it in full and is inspiringly sad.