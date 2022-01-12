Eminem gets 50 million subscribers on YouTube and celebrates it

Eminem celebrates 50 million YouTube subscribers with a funny video. Rapper has surpassed Taylor Swift and is placed as number seven on the list with the most subscribers on the platform.

When we talk about Eminem, we talk about a lot of musical hits. The American is one of the best rap vocalists in history and in the middle of 2022 he celebrated a new achievement. On January 10, Marshall Mathers shared in social networks a new musical triumph. The rapper has achieved more than 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

Through Twitter, the singer has celebrated this event with a 46 second video and with which he has made the fans happy. Now how the hell did this metamorphosis happen? From the corners and porches just rapping. 50 million subscribers and counting »Eminem wrote.

«Now how the fuck did this metamorphosis happen? From standin ‘on corners and porches just rappin’ »📺 50 million subscribers and counting @Youtube @Youtube music pic.twitter.com/TfaCico3E0 – Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 10, 2022

In the clip, you can see small fragments of his most viewed video clips on the platform. Among them we find ‘My Name Is’, ‘Without Me’, ‘The Real Slim Shady’ or ‘Stan’, among others. The song we hear in the background in the video is ‘Without Me’, one of the rapper’s biggest hits.

Eminem has managed to surpass Taylor Swift in the list of artists with the most subscribers on YouTube. Right now, Marshall Mathers ranks seventh on the list, behind great artists like Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Marshmello, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Blackpink.

What’s more, the rapper is preparing one of the most important shows on the international scene, the 2022 Super Bowl to be held in February. Eminem will be the great protagonist of the moment with Snoop Dogg or Kendrick Lamar and her performance is expected to be unforgettable.