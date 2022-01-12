El Zorro will have a female reboot by Robert Rodríguez

Filmmaker Robert Rodríguez will make a television series of El Zorro, but it will be a reboot with a woman in the title role

Since it was reported that The Fox would have a television series starring a woman we have not heard any details about it. Now Deadline has reported that this new reboot for the small screen that was being developed by NBC will fall into the hands of The CW and with the participation of the great Robert Rodriguez.

Robert Rodriguez (The Book of Boba Fett) Y Rebeca Rodriguez They will continue as co-writer and director, respectively. But Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), production company through your company LatinWe, got off the boat. In its place has entered Sean Tretta (Mayans) as part of the creative team.

The plans with the series: the story, the protagonist, the influences

Although it is said that there will be a reorganization of the project in The CW, it is still expected that there will be a modern and creative reimagining of the classic legend of the West. The story will focus on Sola Dominguez, who has been described as «a clandestine artist who fights for social injustice as a contemporary version of the mythical Zorro. Her life is threatened by various criminal organizations after she denounces them«.

This will not be Robert Rodríguez’s first dance with the legendary vigilante. Was about to direct The mask of Zorro in 1998. We are talking about the legendary movie starring Antonio Banderas. However, he eventually dropped out of the project. Instead the filmmaker took over Martin Campbell (Green Lantern). It was also reported in June 2021 that Quentin Tarantino I was working on an adaptation of Django / Zorro, but there has been no news about it since then.

We still do not know more details about it, nor does the actress who will take over the title role. What we do hope is that it will be a series that, despite the gender change in the character of El Zorro, brings together all the elements that have made the character famous. And make it a worthwhile series, whether it’s on NBC or The CW.