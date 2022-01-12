Dwayne Johnson on Vin Diesel: “The post is an example of how manipulative it is”

The enmity that exists between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, although he seemed to have calmed down after the announcement of ‘The Rock ‘of not going back to the famous racing saga. At that time, the two actors crossed statements frequently and now the war between them has returned again.

Last June, Johnson said that he communicated to Diesel his firm decision to leave “Fast and Furious.” But his possible return in the tenth installment would have caused a new confrontation. The next film is intended to be a special that gather all the characters of the saga And, of course, ‘The Rock’ couldn’t be missing.

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel continues

Vin Diesel published a comment on Instagram in which he was in favor of Johnson’s return, with the promise he had made to Paul walker to turn ‘Fast and Furious X’ into a tribute to the franchise.

However, Diesel’s statements did not sit well with ‘The Rock’, who described them as false and manipulative: “Vin Diesel’s post is an example of how manipulative he is. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children, and neither did the death of Paul Walker. They are out of it all“The actor told CNN.

Therefore, ‘The Rock’ has no intention of returning to ‘Fast and Furious’ under: “I told Vin Diesel personally that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm, but cordial. I made it clear that I would support the cast and encourage the success of the series, but there was no chance of going back. We talked about this for months and reached an agreement“Said Dwayne Johnson.

Source: Motor Authority