Dua Lipa’s 3D nails are the trend of 2022

British singer Dua Lipa does not stop surprising us in Last with its varied looks, through his Instagram account, where he regularly shares inspiration for outfits diverse with his more than 77 million followers. Their manicures They are an important part of his characteristic style and this time we look at an irresistible nail art that he published in his most recent post.

The singer of “Levitating” shows us that she loves to experiment with her nails and lately we’ve seen how he sticks to the 3D style and ranks it among his favorites. Thus imposes trend and confirms that this embossed design will triumph in 2022.

Dua Lipa sets the trend for 3D nails

After posting a post in an elegant and sexy cut out dress, one in a pink swimsuit and another with a Balenciaga jacket, Dua Lipa He appears very happy eating pizza with his hands. What stands out? Of course her amused expression, but her nails they steal all the attention, which is complemented by a row of colorful rings.



Previously Dua Lipa published in his stories that he had put his nails in the hands of the Japanese artist Mai Kawajiri, known by her username on Instagram @nailsbymei and who is known for taking the maximalist nails (Not shy at all!), Who has worked with important firms in the fashion, with magazine editorials and with other artists such as Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid.



The manicure that Dua wears is a 3D design as we have said, where bright colors are combined with light tones. Blue, purple and pink predominate, and a little green can be seen. Some nails (because they are not all the same, as you can see) they remind us of the tie dye print, perhaps a nod to the artist’s taste for retro.



The relief is given by bubbles that imitate the shape of a drop of water, known in the universe of nail art as the “water drop” effect, which we saw in the middle of last year in celebrities like Kylie Jenner.

We cannot fail to say that they also look spectacular because Dua has the precise length and the right shape for these types of creations to stand out.

He was already announcing his love for this trend

In December Dua Lipa We had already fallen in love with this 3D nail design in a shade for the most festive time of the year: gold.



Undoubtedly, Dua Lipa It is an icon that imposes trends and surely this year we will see 3D effect nails in people with the most daring styles in social networks, fashion editorials, catwalks and street style. You like them?

