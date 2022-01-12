Dresses Over Pants: 6 Looks From The 2000s That Inspire You To Wear The Duo

It seems almost impossible for dresses over pants they will once again eclipse the universe of fashion. Having them in the past was for many the best stylistic option that could happen, however, creative directors agreed that the return of the Y2K era It couldn’t be complete without the irreverent duo of that time.

On previous occasions it was mentioned that the dress over pants trend He would rule successfully in 2022, and in an elegant and sophisticated way they took his place. But, a journey through time must first be done to verify who orchestrated the masterful combination (if we can call it that).

Let’s back up the movie a bit, the 28th edition of the American Music Awards, Britney Spears Conquer the stage in a flared jean and dress with a peak ending. At the same time, Ashley Tisdale had ruled that the red carpet would not flash style if it did not meet the requirements of the moment, look dresses + jeans.

In the early years of the century falling into the temptation to wear the designs of the moment was not optional, since the celebrities who built the stylization paths had the power to announce what to wear, how to use it and when to use it. I’ll tell something, I carried dresses over pants, and a ribbon on the forehead that tied at the back, was the detail that stood out the most. Hip jeans were my allies, and miniskirts they made me feel like ‘pop princess’, and I sang ‘Baby one more time’, yeah, I didn’t resist it, and this is the perfect one flashback.

6 looks from the 2000s that maximized the use of dresses over pants

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale and her stylistic power to link dresses over jeans in the early years of the century. Mirek Towski

We open a debate: Was it Ashley Tisdale the forerunner of carrying dresses over pants? So it seems. The American actress broke into all standards. His specialty was exhibiting garments on garments; They will not be coherent with each other, but they adorned an outfit that could be referenced. Basic basic t-shirt, trendy overlay dress boho, baggy jeans, flats of sequins and an XL headdress. We receive comments.