“Don’t Look Up” is also a call against indifference

The movie “Don’t Look Up,” which is now available on Netflix, was directed by Adam McKay. / Courtesy Netflix Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

Netflix, one of the most solid streaming platforms in the world, closed 2021 with the premiere of one of the most anticipated and talked about end-of-the-year movies: Don’t Look Up, in Spanish Don’t Look Up ”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, among other renowned actors.

The film tells the story of two astronomers who discover a comet that is approaching the Earth with great speed, whose collision could mean the extinction of the human race due to its large size. Faced with the discovery, Kate Dibiasky and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, try to warn about the fact by warning the population in different ways, but nobody seems to care. Nobody believes that this event is real.

Some interpret the comet as a kind of analogy that refers to climate change, and the film is a kind of criticism of the indifference of the media and governments to the complex situation of the planet. And it is that this production shows how, although both astronomers try to make sense, people seem not to listen and there is no reaction to the terrifying panorama.

With only six months left until the comet’s impact, managing the news flow and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up?

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the emission of The Daily Rip, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). This entertainment format represents the strong distraction power that television programs have in real life, and makes a strong call for attention to the banality of the content, which often goes over really important topics, such as the asteroid. in the case of the movie.

Of course, to perform Don’t look up, the production team needed help from experts and people who were directly involved with NASA, that was the case with the astronomer Amy Mainzer, who was in permanent contact with the creatives of the productionn. “It was a lot of fun working with really smart people, who care a lot about the role of science in society and how we can use the tools of science to solve big problems like climate change,” says Amy Mainzer.

During the development of the film, the astronomer created a strong bond with Leonardo DiCaprio, and reveals that she spoke several times with him about all the scenes in which he, playing Dr. Randall Mindy, cannot bear so much indifference on the part, even, of the same president of the United States, played by Streep.

Even for Mainzer this film is also a call to conscience on the consequences that climate change can bring to the world, in addition to those that are already a reality, because according to her all the scientists who work studying this type of problem need the help of the entire population to find a solution.

“We only need people to take to the streets to protest, we need them to listen to us, but above all for people to take seriously what could happen if we do not act now,” reveals the astronomer, emphasizing the current distraction, the social networks and the indifference that is handled daily on the subject.

“With Adam McKay, director of the film, I started talking about two years ago, just when he wrote the script in its initial stage. It was strange when I read it, right at the beginning of the pandemic, when until now it was being announced and I asked him: “Do you have a crystal ball? How did you know that something like this was going to happen? ”Says Mainzer, adding that he had several conversations with McKay, in which he understood that he is a person who respects science and the scientific method, which is why he wanted to be part of the project.

The astronomer commented that space is full of large comets, like the one in the movie, which was approximately nine kilometers wide, which is equivalent to the size of a mountain. The comet of Don’t look up she modeled it herself based on one she discovered in 2020, called Neowise. According to Mainzer, this asteroid is such a large object that it is capable of causing global devastation if it ever hits Earth. However, he assures that the chances of that happening are very slim.

“Astronomy gives you a wonderful sense of perspective because, in my case, I spend a lot of time looking at airless rocks in space. And when you do that, you quickly realize that this is a really special place in the cosmos. There is no other place like this. And even if there is, we can’t go there, we don’t have warp units, that technology from Star trek, That’s not real. In fact, we can’t go anywhere else. There is no other planet ”, comments the astronomer.

The film, which is available from December 5 on Netflix, is about make a call against the indifference of the entities of power towards a subject as delicate as climate change, taking it to comedy and fiction. For Manzier, it’s critical that the people watching the film understand the importance of making science-based decisions. “I think the message of Don’t look up is that advances in science are a reality, and it allows us to make decisions based on this knowledge, to have the opportunity to change the result … or we can ignore it at our own risk ”, concludes the expert.