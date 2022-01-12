‘Don’t Look Up’: Explained ending of the social satire starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio on Netflix – movie news

‘Don’t Look Up’ has already premiered on Netflix and has a very revealing post-credits scene with Meryl Streep. Do you know what is it about?

After some accidents and a nude with which Leonardo DiCaprio did not agree, Don’t look up comes to Netflix. The film, directed by Adam McKay, has received mixed reviews, but most have enjoyed the tart humor of the narrative. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’d better come back to this note later, as we’ll talk a bit about the outcome and what happened after the world ended on tape.

As predicted, the end of the world comes with the comet discovered by Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence). By then, Doctor Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) Has savored the world of fame and been vomited by this very, so he returns home with his wife and children to spend the last day of humanity in the company of his family.

‘Don’t Look Up’ has a cast full of Hollywood stars: Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, among others.



Dibiasky and Quentin (Timothée Chalamet) are also at dinner, the couple have decided to take their relationship seriously for the time they have left. They are joined by Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), a bit defeated because efforts to attract the attention of the government and the population were not enough.

The comet crashes into Earth and the credits for the film directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay begin. Then, in a kind of post-credit scene, President Orlean (Meryl streep), Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) and other millionaires who escaped annihilation.

‘Don’t look up’: Leonardo DiCaprio was against Meryl Streep’s nude

Thanks to cryogenic capsules, the entire group lands 22,740 years later in an unknown place, which has animals that humanity has never known. The president, wanting to caress one, is bitten on the face, and Peter then understands the prophecy in which he told Janie about his own death at the hands of a bronteroc.

Don’t look up is a satire written by McKay intended to mock and criticize the modern society in which we live. Comet Dibiasky is an analogy to the crisis the world is in today, be it a pandemic or the threatening global warming, with all of us paying more attention to the world of celebrities. (exemplified with the love theater of Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi) or to important news whose objective would be to wake up the public, but, instead, are spiced up by drivers without journalistic ethics in order to entertain and not inform.

Two of the main characters in ‘Don’t Look Up’ appear to have been inspired by Donald Trump.



Meryl Streep’s character is obviously a recreation of Donald Trump and the film’s title, Don’t look up, becomes a memento of the “Make America Great Again” motto when President Orlean wears it on a cap during a public appearance.

On the other hand, Jonah Hill’s role as Orlean’s son and chief of staff is, as the actor himself shared in an interview, an approach to a certain person of power (Trump) who used to sexualize his daughter. In addition, he assured that, many men admire their father figures, but the way in which he would represent his admiration for his mother would be through an almost insistent sexualization.

‘Don’t Look Up’: Jennifer Lawrence Says It Was “Hell” Working With Leonardo DiCaprio And Timothée Chalamet

Don’t look up, whose script was assisted by astronomy professionals, is almost an essay on ignorance that we openly choose in order not to pay attention to the dangers that our individualistic attitude entails in the face of current global threats.





