‘Don’t Look Up’ Dethrons This Horror ‘Thriller’ As Netflix’s Second Most-Watched Movie – Movie News

Don’t look up has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits. The apocalyptic satire directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence has been climbing positions in the list of most viewed films on the platform. A little over a week ago it had already been ranked number three. But that figure is already history. The film, also with Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep, It is already the second most watched movie on Netflix. And that means that one of the great successes of the streaming platform has been dethroned.

We talk about Blindly, the sci-fi horror thriller starring Sandra Bullock who was a success in 2018 and held, until now, the second place. As reported Deadline, Don’t look up has accumulated 58.2 million hours viewed around the world in the week of January 2 to 9. That means the comedy adds up to a total of 321,520,000 hours viewing since its premiere on Netflix on December 24. Blindly, for its part, has 282,020,000 hours viewing.

As the aforementioned medium points out, these data are calculated according to the hours seen of the film the first 28 days that it is on the streaming platform.

Yes Don’t look up is in the second position, who tops the list? The answer is Red alert, the action movie starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. The film features 354,020,000 hours scored in its first 28 days of release.

Now it remains to be asked what will happen in the coming weeks. Will it become Don’t look up in the most watched movie on Netflix? The truth is that there is that possibility, since the satire of DiCaprio and Lawrence could keep the interest in the public for longer than usual because the awards season has already begun.

For example, McKay’s film was nominated for Golden Globes. It is true that he left empty-handed, but he opted for the award in the categories of Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for DiCpario, Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for Lawrence, and Best Screenplay. The nominees for the Oscar 2022, but Don’t look up it could be one of them.

While Don’t look up follows two astronomers who discover that a comet is heading towards Earth, Blindly is set in a world in which creatures cause death if you look at them. Both titles – and also Red alert– are available on Netflix.

The list of the most viewed movies on Netflix will be constantly evolving. As with the list of the highest grossing films in the history of cinema. Without going any further, this year it will be released on the streaming platform The gray man, a spy action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are its directors. Without a doubt, one of the future candidates to sneak into the highest positions of Netflix’s most viewed movies.

