Does Reese Witherspoon’s daughter come out pansexual? This said Ava Phillippe – Publimetro México

Contrary to what it represented a few years ago, talking about sexuality has ceased to be a taboo for several years, with several celebrities openly speaking out about their preferences. And like many other public figures, the daughter of Reese witherspoon, Ava phillippe, spoke on the subject and stated what his preferences are, letting see that it can be pansexual.

Ava is the eldest daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, and the elder sister of 18-year-old Reese Phillippe. She is also the half-sister of 8-year-old Tennessee James Toth, whom her mother shares with her current husband, talent agent Jim Toth.

Ava Phillippe interacted with her Instagram followers through the platform’s question feature, answering their series of individual queries through their stories.

The users of the social network asked her all kinds of questions such as what projects she has in the future or what it was like to have two fathers who are celebrities, to which she was responding, accompanying the text with several photos of herself or with relevance to the question mark.

But among so many questions, one of her followers questioned her about her sexual preferences, asking directly if she likes boys or girls, to which Phillippe responded with a simple explanation. “I’m attracted to … people!”, wrote in a text through a photo of herself with blue eyeshadow, adding in parentheses: “Gender is whatever.”

Through her stories, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter showed that she likes “people” in general / Instagram

According to the Harper’s Bazaar portal, Phillippe is currently in a relationship with Owen Mahoney, a fellow Berkeley student with whom she began dating around 2019.

What is it like to be pansexual?

According to sexologist Carol Queen, pansexuality means being attracted to all people, regardless of gender or gender identity.

For its concept and what it implies, sometimes pansexuality is used synonymously with bisexuality, but they are subtly different. Pansexuality is part of the bisexual spectrum, which means that it is one of the many identities in which someone is attracted to more than one gender.

According to Queen, identifying as bisexual means that you are attracted to more than one gender, while identifying as pansexual means that you are attracted to people of more than one gender, or regardless of gender. So the two overlap quite a bit.

But what it means to be bisexual or pansexual also depends largely on the person who identifies that way. “As with any sexuality, any word that feels best is the best,” says the sexologist to Teen Vouge magazine.

Reese Witherspoon and her experiences with her daughter

In November 2021, Witherspoon told InStyle magazine about the unique experiences of her children, who, unlike the actress, grew up in an environment surrounded by spotlights due to their parents’ fame.

“It’s a weird situation because I didn’t grow up with celebrities. So [Ava] he is living an experience that I did not have, and so do my children. We are lucky to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help them give them advice on how to navigate this situation, “the actress told the outlet.

She also added that she fully supports her children in finding their identity, commenting that “Ava is down to earth. She wants to do great things in the world ”. “She is studying, learning and trying to find herself. It is a great thing in life to try different things and find out what your path really is.Reese Witherspoon said.

