Do you suspect that you caught COVID? Follow this protocol – El Financiero

Given the increase in coronavirus infections, the authorities have made a call not to lose calm and follow the instructions of health specialists.

Unlike at the beginning of the pandemic, when it was advisable to go for a test to rule out or confirm infection by SARS-COV2, now, with the rapid transmissibility of the omicron variant, what is advised is avoid going out at all costs.

If you have flu symptoms such as: cut body, headache, sore throat, runny nose, or fever, we recommend that you follow the following protocol stated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

1. Recognize the symptoms.

President López Obrador, echoing the health authorities, asked the population to recognize flu symptoms as if they were COVID.

These vary depending on the different strains, be it SARS-COV2, delta or omicron. According to the WHO the most common are usually: fever, dry cough and fatigue.

However, the symptoms of omicron are usually more similar to those of a common flu because they have a lower level of severity: runny nose, cough, cut body, sore throat and headache.

2. Immediate isolation

The WHO suggests pstaying home in self-isolation, even with mild symptoms, until recovery is achieved.

In recent days, the population with symptoms has been asked to stay home and avoid going to COVID testing centers to prevent possible infections.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States (CDC for its acronym in English), people who have acquired COVID-19 must isolate themselves for five days if they do not have a fever for 24 hours and continue with a strict use of mask for an additional five to 10 days.

However, the periods tend to change by country, so you should be aware of the indications from national health authorities.

3. Request telephone assistance

It is very important that the government has a follow-up of infected people, which is why the WHO asks to call and request guidance from the health care telephone service.

For the inhabitants of Mexico City, one of the states with the most cases, the line was enabled LOCATEL (55-5658-1111).

4. Seek guidance in case of severe symptoms

WHO suggests that in case symptoms flare up, people should call first and follow the instructions of their local health authority.

In certain cases, people with severe symptoms may go to the medical unit for care.

In Mexico City, face-to-face medical care is only recommended for people of legal age or with comorbidities.

5. Stay informed.

It is important to stay alert and stay up-to-date on the “latest information from reliable sources, including WHO or the local and national health authorities where you are”.

If people follow verified measures, they can avoid falling into the trap of apocryphal drugs or so-called remedies.

In addition, the country’s health authorities make known through the media and social networks everything related to the Vaccination plan, which has allowed the severity of cases to decrease.