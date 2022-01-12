Djokovic admitted “human errors” in the documents he presented and spoke of his controversial public appearance when he had COVID-19

The controversial photo: Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 when it was shown in public last December in Serbia?

The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, admitted this Wednesday having made “human errors” in the documents you submitted when you arrived in Australia and also when attending an interview with a sports medium in December, after knowing his positive to the COVID-19 test days before.

“I felt obliged to attend the interview with L’Equipe so as not to disappoint the journalist, but I kept social distance and a mask all the time, except during the photographs. Returning home, I isolated myself and reflected. I made a mistake in my judgment and I admit that I had to postpone the appointment ”, the athlete pointed out.

Djokovic assures that he underwent a test to detect COVID-19 on December 16, the result of which he learned a day later and after attending an event with minors while the interview was on the 18th. the Australian government continues to consider his possible visa cancellation and subsequent deportation, Nole states that there was a “misinformation” in the news about his departures in Serbia after contracting the virus and clarified that they “need to be corrected.”

“Particularly in the interest of alleviating broader concerns in the community about my presence in Australia, and to address issues that are very painful and worrying for my family,” argued Djokovic through an extensive statement that he released on his social networks, and whose transcript is the following:

“I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14, after which several people were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19. Despite not having symptoms of Covid, I did a rapid antigen test on December 16 that came back negative, and as a precaution I also had an official PCR test approved that same day. “

“The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to give prizes to the children and I had a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it came back negative.”

“I was asymptomatic and feeling fine, and I had not received notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event.”

“The next day, December 18, I was at my tennis center in Belgrade to fulfill a long-standing commitment for an interview and photo shoot for L’Equipe. I canceled all other events except the L’Equipe interview. “

“I felt compelled to go ahead and do the L’Equipe interview because I didn’t want to disappoint the journalist, but I made sure to distance myself and wear a mask, except when my photograph was being taken.”

“While I did go home after the interview to isolate myself for the required period, on second thought, this was an error in judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this engagement.”

“On the subject of my travel statement, it was submitted by my support team on my behalf, as I told the immigration officer upon my arrival and my agent sincerely apologized for typing the wrong box in about my previous trip to Australia. This was human error and not deliberate. We are living in challenging times and a global pandemic, and sometimes those things can happen. Today my team provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify the situation. “

Novak Djokovic’s full statement:

Novak Djokovic’s statement on Instagram

Novak Djokovic’s statement on Instagram

Novak Djokovic’s statement on Instagram

Novak Djokovic’s statement on Instagram

Novak Djokovic’s statement on Instagram

Novak Djokovic’s statement on Instagram

The world tennis number one, who is not vaccinated, was seen in Belgrade after he gave positive to the coronavirus test on December 16. Having contracted the virus allowed him to obtain a medical exemption to enter Australia. But nevertheless, On December 17, the day after the positive PCR test, he attended a lunch for the release of Serbian stamps with his image, and appeared without a mask with young tennis players in Belgrade.

Prior to the athlete’s statement, the Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabicsaid it would be a “clear break” of the rules sanitary of the country if the tennis player was in public knowing that he was infected. “If you are positive, you have to be isolated”said the official in an interview with the BBC. It was not clear when the player learned of the result, she added. “The only one who can answer this is Novak”, Indian.

Doubts also arose in Australia about an answer that the tennis player gave 34 years old in his travel declaration, submitted before the flight to Melbourne. In the document, released by the federal court, He indicated that he had not traveled in the 14 days prior to the flight. The document states that “giving false or misleading information is a serious offense” and can lead to your entry to Australia being barred for three years.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (LR) mother, Dijana, father Srdjan and brother Djordje, give a press conference in Belgrade, on January 10, 2022, after a judge in Australia annulled the cancellation of the visa of Novak Djokovic for his COVID-19 vaccination status, ending five days in detention in Melbourne, where he had arrived before the Australian Open (Photo by Pedja MILOSAVLJEVIC / AFP)

Djokovic said to immigration officers upon arrival at Melbourne airport that your travel documents were filled out by your agentaccording to a transcript released by the court. There seems to be clear evidence that Djokovic did travel during that period.

There are pictures of him in Belgrade on December 25 with Serbian handball player Petar Djordjic, who uploaded the images to his Instagram profile. On December 31, the SotoTennis academy tweeted a video of Djokovic training in Marbella, Spain, and on January 2 the photo of him appeared in Diario Sur when he was playing for the Puente Romano club in that coastal town.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on January 5 and his visa was canceled upon arrival, leading to the legal dispute that ended with the judge’s decision reversing the cancellation. The Australian government still has the possibility of canceling the visa again by decision of the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, who has not commented on the matter.

KEEP READING:

Two Australian journalists believed they were off the air and fiercely criticized Djokovic

The Australian Government investigates whether Novak Djokovic lied in his documentation to enter the country

Djokovic vs. Australia: why Melbourne citizens are furious with the tennis star

With the risk of latent deportation, Novak Djokovic trained for the second day for the Australian Open

Alert at the Australian Open: a player warned that he could have coronavirus in the middle of the game and complained about the lack of tests

With information from agencies.