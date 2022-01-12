Djokovic admits to having skipped the quarantine due to covid and made “mistakes” in the documentation to enter Australia

Novak Djokovic training in Australia this January 12 in Melbourne.

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Djokovic has been preparing his participation in the Australian Open since a judge reversed the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa.

The controversy surrounding Novac Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open takes another turn.

This Wednesday the tennis player acknowledged having made mistakes when filling out the documentation to enter the country and admitted to having violated the quarantine rules when meeting with a journalist despite having tested positive for coronavirus in December.

He did so through a statement on Instagram, adding that his intention was to clarify the “continuous misinformation” about his movements while the Australian government decides whether to initiate a second deportation process against him or not.

The world’s number one hopes to play in the Australian Open, which begins January 17, but his participation has been compromised by all the controversy surrounding his visa.

