Disciplinary Commission issued a veto notice to the Puebla Stadium for invasion of fans

The intensity was what stood out the most in the match of matchday one between Puebla Y America. The spirits flared from the first minute with the goal of the Eagles and these increased more after thirty minutes with the expulsion of Santiago Solari, for protesting on the court. By the end of the match, Strip fans invaded the pitch. Due to this last fact, the Liga MX Disciplinary Commission imposed a veto notice on the Puebla team.

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, derived from the events presented in the Puebla vs. América, corresponding to Day 1 of # GritaMéxicoC22 Liga MX, a veto notice is imposed on Club Puebla and an economic fine, “he said in the statement.

In addition to the notice, an economic sanction was also imposed on the club. The Commission ruled that the fact that fans will enter the field was a risk factor for integrity of the players as well as the coaching staff of both teams. In the same way, they argued that in relation to the current situation by the Covid-19, it was a reckless act that deserved consequences.

The next game of the Strip is in visiting condition, when they play against Tigers on day two. However, for the third date of the tournament they will receive Xolos. The veto notice is a factor that both the club and the team’s fans must take into account if they do not want a major reprimand.

“The notice of veto is derived from spectators entering the field at the end of the game, a situation that could put the integrity and health of players and members of the Technical Corps at risk. Furthermore, taking into account the current health contingency, said admission represents a flagrant violation of health protocols, ”concluded the FMF.

An unprecedented action was observed in the match, such as the expulsion of the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari. The current coach of América was characterized by being calm during matches, commentators described him as a very “sober” guy when talking and watching football. However, in this encounter He exploded against the referee on duty, came to claim the court and yelled at the silvante in his face. This earned him a direct red card.

Given the situation, the coach received a punishment match from the Disciplinary Commission. Later in the game, America was again affected by its own actions. At minute 36 there was a second expulsion. It was about the forward Roger Martinez, who received the second yellow card and had to go to the locker room. For that moment, the claims to the referee arrived in each play.

At the end of the first half came the tying goal for Puebla. The stadium exploded when Maximiliano Araujo received a ball in the rival area, drove the ball a few meters and finished off with power to the goal of Guillermo Ochoa. The annotation put the azulcremas on the ropes and gave the baton to the team led by Nicolas Larcamón.

The second part was very intermittent in terms of the actions of the party. Most of the plays were stopped by a foul by either team. At the same time, arrivals were more rare. Nonetheless, the camoteros were close to scoring their second goal of the night, but Ochoa did not allow another touchdown.

The fans showed their dissatisfaction when they saw that their team could not beat the América team, at the expense of the fact that it no longer had its technical director and was playing with one less member. This caused that a small sector of the fans will jump to the security of the stadium and enter the field. Similarly, It was reported that no player or member of the coaching staff was injured by these actions.

In the coming days it will be announced if the sanction is maintained with a veto notice or something more serious is ruled for the team.

