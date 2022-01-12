Diario Extra – Paulina Rubio eats in soda and Tom Cruise arrives piloting his own plane

Shows

Costa Rica continues to be a tourist destination for the super-famous, as reported by DIARIO EXTRA, a medium that recorded the presence on Costa Rican soil of the actress and singer Paulina Rubio, as well as the actor and film director Tom Cruise. In the case of the American, he arrived piloting his own jet.

TOM CRUISE

The presence of actor Tom Cruise was confirmed by the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners after consulting El Diario del Pueblo in recent days. He was here for a week and according to different information he was seen in Marina de Los Sueños, where he practiced sport fishing.

According to the AvioacionCR.net page, a specialist in aviation issues, “Cruise arrived flying his own plane, a HondaJet registration N77VA. On both arrival and departure, he was in the left seat (captain) and even spoke to air traffic controllers both times. Cruise has been a pilot since 1994 and has multiple licenses and type ratings, as well as a Gulfstream IV and a P51 Mustang ”.

PAULINA RUBIO

The presence of La Chica Dorada in our country continues to be news. In the last hours, she was seen eating at Café y Macadamia Restaurant at its headquarters in Arenal, Guanacaste, where she arrived accompanied and asked not to take photos, according to data provided by business employees.

Despite that request, a photo was taken of him when he was leaving the establishment. After consulting DIARIO EXTRA, the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration confirmed that the Mexican woman left the country on January 9.