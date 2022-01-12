Cuauhtémoc Blanco revealed his biggest dream in football

The historic Aguilas player wants to be coach of America or the Mexican team

Cuauhtémoc Blanco is considered one of the most important legends in the history of the Eagles of America and although he is currently focused on the world of politics as governor, the mythical former player acknowledged that he does not rule out the possibility of returning to the sport, due to that you would like to direct to the Coapa team or to the Mexican National Team.

The current governor of Morelos assured that he intends to return to football in the future, having among his objectives to occupy the position of Santiago Solari, who has not had the best start in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League, or even to supplant at the time Gerardo “Tata” Martino as national coach.

During an interview offered to El Universal, Blanco said that this desire is not immediate, because he still has many pending in his state and this fact could only occur in case of completing his term.

What happens is that they asked him how he looks at the end of his remaining three years as governor, highlighting that football continues to be an important part of his life, just like the Azulcrema.

“I dont know. Right now I only think about these three years. Probably yes, probably not (still in politics). I would also love to be the coach of América one day or be a coach of the national team, ”said Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

In case of making this dream come true, the former ’10’ of América would join different idols who after leaving the courts became coaches, as was the case of Hugo Sánchez, Hernán Cristante, José Saturnino Cardozo, Francisco Palencia, among others.