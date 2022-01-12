Cristian Pavón to Cruz Azul? What is known so far

Editorial Mediotiempo

From Argentina, a new chapter of the novel was opened between Cristian Pavón and Cruz Azul, since it is mentioned that there is a possibility that this week the signing could be closed.

According to the newspaper Ole, which cited a source inside Boca, the cement team would have agreed to pay 80 percent of the forward’s chip at a cost of $ 3.2 millionThis despite the fact that in six months he will be a free player.

Their source told them that now Pavón only has to arrange with the cement team, since between the clubs “everything is OK”.

Said version contrasts with what was said a few days ago by Fernando Hidalgo, Pavón’s agent, who pointed out that the cement offer was the most interesting for the playerbut did not know more of how it progressed when the clubs made contact.

“When Cruz Azul appeared, I told them (their leaders) to contact Boca, out of respect. I had no more information. I don’t know if it is a matter for the Mexican team or for Boca. This was the most important proposal we had for Pavón”, He commented.

Is it worth paying?

Pavón ends his contractual relationship with the xeneize team in the middle of the year, so he could negotiate with whomever he considers without having to pay for your token, so the $ 3.2 million figure mentioned looks high.