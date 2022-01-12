Coronaphobia: What are your symptoms and what other mental conditions are related to COVID-19?

Two years after the covid-19 pandemicfears of the contagion of the disease and the advance of the omicron variant They have caused the isolation of many people, even having irrational fears towards it. This is known as coronaphobiathe anxiety produced by contracting the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

An article published in “La Conversación”, an analysis page written by the academic and research community, indicates that the coronaphobia is a relatively new problem, although “there are studies about phobias related to other infectious diseases ”.

What are the symptoms of coronaphobia?

The article by Aránzazu Duque Moreno and Basilio Blanco Núñez, academics from the International University of Valencia, Spain, explains that individuals with coronaphobia experience unpleasant physiological symptoms, triggered by thoughts or information related to the coronavirus.

"Also, related to the excessive fear of contagionthe obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), another disorder related to anxietywhose symptoms can be exacerbated in the context of covid-19 ", that is, with the idea of ​​becoming infected or infecting loved ones," the specialists point out.

In this way, a person could have repetitive behaviors, strictly enforced such as frequent hand washing.

“Due to this, and following the recommendations of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), tools with valid psychometric properties are being developed for a correct diagnosis of this growing disorder,” he indicated.

One of these evaluation instruments is the Covid-19 Phobia Scalevalidated in the United States, Korea, and Iran to diagnose new cases of coronaphobia and the possible exacerbation of the symptoms of patients under treatment or due to relapses that old patients already discharged may present.

Agoraphobia and other conditions associated with confinement due to covid-19

Other phobias related to the pandemic, the study noted, are those associated with confinement and coronavirus isolationby drastically reducing physical and social contact with the damage to mental health that this represents.

“In this process, restrictions on leisure and free time also participated,” he pointed out.

In this sense, the development of the agoraphobia (intense fear of places) or social phobia (the anxiety of being in social situations) are some of the mental ailments associated with the pandemic and health measures to avoid contagion of covid-19.

Meanwhile, the depression and the anxiety has eroded the mental health of a part of society and more specifically, a disorder related to the excessive fear to any alarming or catastrophic situation such as a pandemic.

“Aspects such as the risk of infection through physical contact or closed spaces, death or infection of loved ones, containment measures, Social isolation and loneliness, massive job loss or financial instability, among others ”, he added.

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSMV), the phobias They start from fear that normally has an adaptive function for survival and allows real threats to be detected and an appropriate response to be generated, but when it negatively interferes with the functioning of a person, it loses its adaptive character.

“In fact, the DMSV contemplates the following diagnostic criteria for the phobia: the afraidthe anxiety or avoiding something causes clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning. And this is precisely the fundamental characteristic that makes phobia a mental health problem ”, he added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by the year 2030 mental health problems will be the main cause of disability in the world.

