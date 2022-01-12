Coronaphobia: What are your symptoms and what other mental conditions are related to COVID-19?

Two years after the covid-19 pandemicfears of the contagion of the disease and the advance of the omicron variant They have caused the isolation of many people, even having irrational fears towards it. This is known as coronaphobiathe anxiety produced by contracting the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

An article published in “La Conversación”, an analysis page written by the academic and research community, indicates that the coronaphobia is a relatively new problem, although “there are studies about phobias related to other infectious diseases ”.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker