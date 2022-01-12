Confirmed lineups Barcelona vs Real Madrid

In the semifinal of the Spain Supercup they will face Barcelona vs Real Madrid. Those of Xavi Hernandez in front of those of Carlo Ancelotti for supremacy, and pride, in a great game that no one ever wants to lose.

After being affected by COVID-19, both Barcelona What Real Madrid They have recovered some players and that is why they were able to put together a better team for this great game. Especially Carlo Ancelotti, which at the time lost Vinícius Júnior, one of the pillars of the ‘merengue’ offensive.

This is how Real Madrid and Barcelona trained prior to their clash in the Super Cup

Lineups of Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona sent to the field Marc-André ter Stegen in the arch, next to Dani Alves, Ronald Araújo, Gerard Piqué Y Jordi Alba in defence. For the midfield they will be Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets Y Gavi. Finally up front they will go Ferran torres, Ousmane Dembélé Y Luuk de Jong.

Real Madrid jumped with Thibaut Courtois in the arch, escorted by Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho Y Ferland Mendy. Casemiro, Luka modric Y Toni Kroos they will go in the middle of the field, leaving Marco Asensio, Vinícius Junior Y Karim Benzema in the front.

History of Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The domain of Real Madrid it has been immense, in the last meetings. The ‘meringues’ seem to have taken the measure to Barcelona. Even with Lionel messi in the team, who could not score against the archrival since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. This will also be the second meeting of the Catalans without the Argentine in the squad.

Of the last five games in which they have faced each other, the Whites have four consecutive victories and a draw. The triumphs have become a constant for the ‘meringues’, who will seek to get to the final of the Spain Supercup and incidentally, return to defeat his greatest rival.

