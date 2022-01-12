Collective challenges and individual responses

Taking advantage of the laziness that can be displayed on December 25, I watched a movie on Netflix called “Don’t Look Up” (“Don’t Look Up”), with a first-rate cast that includes actors of the stature of Meryl Streep , Leonardo di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

To make a long story short, the film is about the discovery of a large asteroid that is on its way to impact the earth and the inability of the United States government to act coherently on account of the imbecility of its government and the individual interests.

I’m not a film critic, so don’t take that story or my description of the film seriously. But I think it can be defined as a satire that portrays the impossibility of reaching agreements, due to the extreme polarization in which we live, even on challenges that are evident to all.

Although in the film the challenge against which it is not possible to put everyone in agreement is a meteorite that is going to end the earth, the plot would be the same if one were to replace it with climate change, the response to covid-19, overcoming poverty or any other challenge on a global scale. It could also apply to a local context. Think of the fight against drugs, security in cities, or peace negotiations. Because, although this is a satire, what is behind this story is the difficulty of collective action and how complex it has become to reach agreements.

At the individual level, we all want the highest good for ourselves, and excluding sociopaths, all of humanity. The problem is the way in which all the conceptions of that well-being are tied when they are converted into collective actions. I have had the opportunity to work with congressmen, politicians and businessmen, and I have not been the first one who wants, at least openly, that the country does badly. That is why it is so difficult to understand how the result of the interaction between them and the rest of us who are part of this society shows such slow progress that many times they are insufficient for the demands that exist from all sectors.

This is not something that only Colombia has had to face. In fact, that has been one of the challenges that all countries have had to face throughout history, but one that has become more difficult today. On the one hand, we are full of rights, but we have forgotten about responsibilities. Building something together when we are only willing to ask is very complicated. On the other, the multiplication of communication channels thanks to social networks and the internet have lowered entry barriers to reach billions of people. If before it was required to have access to established communication platforms such as newspapers, newscasts or stations, which in some way generated some responsibility in the content, today anyone can access. And here that responsibility is lost, so the veracity of the content is secondary. The important thing is to get the attention of the audience.

Yes, this is not a problem only in Colombia. But here we are having big problems and few solutions, and the thing is that while here we continue to try to impose individual visions, other countries achieve smarter, more inclusive dialogues that allow them to advance as societies. This, although not as obvious as a meteorite, can also end up killing us.