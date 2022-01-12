Citi. They estimate the value of Banamex at 15 billion dollars; see Carlos Slim as a possible buyer

One day after the announcement of sale by Citi de Banamex in Mexico, the financial sector has begun to make the first calculations about the value of the business and its potential buyers.

In accordance with Bank Of America Securities, the value of Banamex it would be between 12.5 thousand and 15 billion dollars.

“Although it has been losing market share in recent years, we believe that the franchise could attract the interest of many potential stakeholders with operations in Mexico, including Banorte, Santander Mexico, Scotiabank and Inbursa“Said the firm.

Read also Citi, owner of Citibanamex, will leave consumer banking operations, small and medium-sized companies in Mexico

Bank of America Securities It ruled out BBVA for regulatory issues, since an operation of this size would make it concentrate more than 35% of the banking business in Mexico.

For its part, Credit Suisse explained that the concentration would appear more moderate with a possible acquisition of Banorte or Santander, with higher market shares after the transaction but still below or largely in line with BBVA’s market shares.

Due to the importance of the asset and the opportunity to potentially seize control of one of Mexico’s largest retail operations, Credit Suisse did not rule out interest from Brazilian giants.

“We would not be surprised to see Itaú Unibanco as a potential competitor, and perhaps even Bradesco. However, we believe that banks already operating in Mexico are much more likely considering the significant opportunities for cost synergies, not to mention the higher income tax regime of Brazilian banks, ”he said.

Read also Citigroup will lay off employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19

In that sense, he commented that even HSBC or Inbursa, Carlos SlimThey are also players who might be interested in buying.

For its part, Actinver said that Banorte is used to large acquisitions and they have probably been prepared for this occasion for some time.

“It would be a strategic acquisition, it would be good for it to expand its deposit base, the consumer and business portfolio,” he explained.

vcr / ed