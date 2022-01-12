Chris Hemsworth’s bodyweight workout

Do you dare with Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Limitless’ training?

A HIIT routine of just 10 minutes to explore your limits

The ultimate workout and diet to be like Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor’: Love and Thunder ‘

Chris Hemsworth’s arm workout

Chris Hemsworth He’s amassed more muscle than ever in the past year and a half, enough to slip into the role of Hulk Hogan in the yet-to-be-released Netflix biopic of the fighter. He has also struggled to get out of his comfort zone, both physically and mentally, and in the upcoming documentary series Limitless, which explores the wide range of methods used around the world to live longer, healthier and happier lives.

The Australian actor enlists the help of his trainer Luke Zocchi, who exercises him with boxing and short but intense workouts, and a diet consisting of up to eight protein-rich meals a day. Zocchi is also part of the Centr team, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s health and wellness app, which includes workouts, meal plans, and relaxation routines, all designed to optimize progress and recovery.

And Hemsworth, after showing a 20-minute bodyweight exercise circuit last week, just released a new training video, but this time only 10 minutes. But with some complication than another from the second part of the routine especially. Zocchi takes the lead in the video and guides Hemsworth through each of the exercises.

Chris Hemsworth’s ‘No Limit’ Bodyweight Workout

Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, then rest for another 20 before moving on to the next. Then do the circuit a second time. You will feel more demanding in the second round, but everything will be finished in 10 minutes.

EXERCISES

Mountain climbers

Squats (take note of how to do the squats and the types there are)

Shoulder touches in plank position

Reverse lunges

Bike squats

