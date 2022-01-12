Chinese probe detects the first “in situ” tests of water on the Moon

The Chinese probe spent almost a month on lunar soil. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences

The data collected by the module Chinese Chang’E-5 on the lunar surface indicate the existence of water, which is the first detection in situ (in place) of the liquid.

A research team led by the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), noted water signs in the spectral reflectance data of the lunar surface acquired by Chang’E-5 and these were published in the journal Science Advances.

The study showed that the lunar soil at the spacecraft’s landing site contains less than 120 parts per million (ppm) of water, that is, about 120 grams of water per ton. Meanwhile, a light vesicular rock harbors about 180 ppm of the liquid, so are considered much drier than on Earth.

According to researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the water content can be estimated since the water or hydroxyl molecule is absorbed at a frequency of about three microns.

Scientists also believe that by carrying hydrogen in its stream, the Solar wind was the one that caused the highest humidity on the surface of the Moon. In addition, they claim that the natural satellite became drier due to the degassing of its mantle reserve.

The module landed in December 2020 in Mons Rümker, in the Oceanus Procellarum, on the visible side of the Moon, one of the youngest marine basalts, located in a mid-high latitude of the Moon. His mission was to take samples, a total of 1,731 kilos, and bring them to Earth, which he did that same month.

The advance supports previous findings that water could be relatively abundant on the Moon, linked to minerals in the lunar regolith, the top layer of dust and debris on the lunar surface.

The abundance is incredibly dry by Earth standards, and extracting the water would not be easy, so this does not mean that future missions to the Moon will have an easy-to-manage source of water.