China successfully tests a robotic arm on its space station that will serve to move cargo ships in orbit

The device, which will be used to attach future modules to the Tiangong space station, can lift loads of 20 tons.

The China Office of Manned Space Engineering (CMSA) carried out a series of loading maneuvers to test the functionality of a 10-meter-long robotic arm, which is part of the infrastructure of its Tiangong space station. the Chinese state agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The tests began at 6:12 a.m. Beijing time (22:12 GMT), when the Tianzhou-2 supply spacecraft was disconnected from the Tianhe central cockpit module with the aid of the robotic arm, which made a 20-degree turn with the purpose of moving the ship to a different position, ending with a reverse maneuver in order to position and dock the ship back to its original location.

The robotic arm attached to China’s space station successfully grabbed and moved the Tianzhou-2 cargo ship in a test on Thursday, China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) said. pic.twitter.com/dR5UokzZBE – CGTN Global Business (@CGTNGlobalBiz) January 6, 2022

With a duration of 47 minutes, the operation allowed CMSA specialists to evaluate the capacity and effectiveness of the arm for the assembly in orbit of other modules that will soon be integrated into the space station of the Asian country, whose construction, it is estimated, will be completed later this year.

The robotic arm, which can lift loads of 20 tons, has been of great help for the spacewalks of the ‘taikonauts’ or Chinese astronauts belonging to the manned mission Shenzhou-13, who completed their first works in open space in November 2021.

China is scheduled to carry out a series of launches into space this year, including the shipment to the Chinese space station of the Wentian and Mengtian modules, which will be used as scientific laboratories.

The Tianzhou-4 unmanned spacecraft will also be launched into orbit to carry supplies to the future crew, who will arrive there on the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft.

