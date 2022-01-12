changes in design and safety

Argentina will be the first country to market the renewed Toyota Yaris 2022 produced in Brazil. Few news, but very important.

This new year began “with all” as far as car launches are concerned, at the South American level. One of the most relevant premieres is the Toyota Yaris 2022, upgrade for the subcompact produced in Brazil, applied to its hatchback and sedan versions. On these days is presented in Argentina, the first country to put it up for sale. Sure, this car has been offered in Mexico for months, but imported from Thailand.

Actually, this is a very simple update that sooner rather than later, should be extended to other countries where the Brazilian Yaris is sold, like Colombia. But while the changes are not abundant, they represent evolution for this vehicle. Especially, in the field of security.

The most visible (and would go unnoticed) is his new face. The new South American Yaris premieres front grill and a new format bumper, with a huge air intake and redesign in the area of ​​the explorer lights, making it look a bit more modern and aggressive.

Safer

Beyond aesthetics, the main novelty in the Toyota Yaris 2022 is the incorporation of the assistance package Toyota Safety Sense, something also driven by the poor results of this car in recent Latin NCAP evaluations.

This is how the most equipped versions of this car will now have, at least in Argentina, with lane departure alert Y autonomous emergency braking. That will add a lot and make the Yaris more interesting. Although in reality, they should be present throughout the range.

On the other hand, the mechanics remain the same. Under the hood of the Toyota Yaris 2022 for Latin America remains the engine of 1.5 liters and 16 valves to gasoline, which delivers 105 hp power Y 140 Nm of torque. Connects to a six-speed manual gearbox or automatic CVT with seven simulated gears, in all cases with front-wheel drive.

Available in three versions for the southern country (XLS, XLS Pack and S), it debuts sfront and rear proximity sensors, and security bolts to prevent theft of the wheels. Hopefully this renewed Yaris come to Colombia very soon, although the brand has not yet confirmed it for the domestic market.

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla.




