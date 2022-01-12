Cardi B’s dentist told everyone that she was a ‘dentist to the stars’ … until she actually became one.

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

Cardi B fans everywhere know these lyrics: I have a bag and I fixed my teeth, I hope you know that it is not cheap. They are from “Bodak Yellow”, the rapper’s breakout song. But they’re also a validation for Cardi’s dentist, Catrise Austin, whose entrepreneurial ingenuity led her to fix those teeth.

Years ago, as a way to differentiate himself, Austin came up with the potentially absurd idea of ​​becoming a “dentist to the stars.” Then he did, with a client roster that also includes DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Common, Toni Braxton, and A $ AP Rocky. But . . . How?

Not all entrepreneurs want (or should) go after celebrities. But every entrepreneur needs to get desirable customers. That’s why Austin’s story is instructive, because deep down, he says, his tactics were based on focus, tenacity, much hustle and a unceasing understanding of your ideal customer.

Austin graduated from dental school in 1996 and, during his residency at the Lutheran Medical Center in New York, began frequenting comedy clubs: “It was $ 5, just within my budget.” That’s where he realized that artists would make perfect clients. After all, they need a big smile. And as a 26-year-old black dentist, she suspected she could excel.

“I go to dance clubs, to all the hot spots,” she says. One night, he saw musician and producer Isaac Hayes having dinner. It took him an hour to gather the courage to walk and interrupt his meal, but he did. “Hi, I’m Dr. Catrise Austin,” she announced at her table. “I don’t know if you need one, but I would love to be your dentist.” Then he handed her a card that said “Dentist to the Stars.” Hayes invited her to have dinner with him.

He didn’t even have a practice yet.

He had faked it and now he had to. Running around town, he found a black dentist on 57th Street who allowed him to settle in his extra space until he could pay the rent. “I got to the office just in time,” she says. Hayes became his first famous client.

Austin soon realized that dentistry was not just his service; it was also their currency. She found a publicist to do public relations in exchange for dental care, which helped her land in magazines and on television. He then reached out to Persaud Brothers, a marketing and advertising agency with clients like Tanqueray gin and Coca-Cola, who shared his contact list in exchange for a year of free cleanings and checkups. “Not only did I get the list, but I also got access to all the music festivals and celebrity events they sponsored,” he says. Once inside, he would approach the artists at a concert or party with his card (now in good faith) and say: “if you ever need a dentist. . . “

While securing clients, he made them feel right at home – filling his exam rooms with televisions and speakers, and keeping the latest movies and music close at hand. He got a portable unit to serve clients in the studio or on tour. And he started giving new customers consent forms, allowing him to use their names in marketing. Most sign it, she says.

In 2016, everything clicked. Through Persaud’s roster, he met a manager at an awards ceremony who sent some of his musicians for dental treatment. Now that the manager was producing the popular VH1 show Love & Hip Hop New York , and a newcomer named Cardi B had been trashing season 6. The young star’s crooked teeth were getting a lot of heat; the producer wanted Austin to fix them. At the time, Cardi B was # 1 on Austin’s dream customer list. “I was like, there is a god “She says. A few months later, Cardi B’s makeover consultation, with Austin on camera, appeared on the show. Then the song” Bodak Yellow “blew Cardi out of the water. TMZ called Austin. His business tripled.

These days, Austin says social media has made finding clients easier. You don’t need to stalk anyone at 3am in a club, but Yes you should go directly to them. “Use Instagram to send direct messages to someone you love,” she says. “I do that now.” Don’t be afraid, she says: a customer will never know you exist if you don’t make yourself known.