Camila Cabello speaks on Instagram about the importance of #SOSCuba

The singer of Cuban descent, Camila Cabello , shared with his more than 54,000,000 million followers on Instagram a “very basic summary of the #SOSCuba movement” where he explains the critical situation that his compatriots are experiencing on the island.

Through a video , published in his official count From Instagram, the 24-year-old interpreter recalled her roots, both Cuban and Mexican, and acknowledged that she still has relatives on the island today.

Cabello, who has been one of the most energetic voices in the cry for freedom for Cuba, specified that the protests due to the lack of resources and medicines to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic are only the reflection of “62 years of a communist regime and a dictatorship ”.

The interpreter of “Havana” pointed out that “what began as a social ideal of food and education for all” became endless lines to get basic supplies such as beans or rice while denouncing that Cubans live with only one meal a day .

Another trigger for the Cuban people’s protests against President Miguel Díaz-Canel is the lack of freedom of expression, an issue that was also addressed by the singer.

“Anyone who speaks out against the government in Cuba is disappeared and kidnapped from his family or imprisoned,” accused Cabello who also referred to the risky journey that hundreds of Cubans undertake a year to achieve their freedom in Florida.

“It really tells you a lot about the situation Cuba is in,” said the singer.

The former Fifth Harmony member asked her followers to share her explanatory video while affirming that the “only way” to support the Cuban people in their protest is to “let them know that they are not alone.”

The cry of freedom por Cuba de Cabello also resonated at the 2021 Premios Juventud where the interpreter sent a strong message to the world.

“Freedom, divine freedom,” Cabello began in his message. “Today I feel more proud to be Cuban and I feel even more proud of the young people that our country has taken to the streets and who are leading a change despite the repression, despite the fear.”

“Let’s join our voice to theirs. Homeland and life, ”Cabello said prior to the presentation of the Cuban rapper Yotuel and the duo Gente de Zona at the award ceremony.

