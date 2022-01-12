Camila Cabello poses in a bikini and shows the power of curvy girls – Metro Ecuador

Camila Cabello remained a bit absent from his social networks during the start of the 2022 as part of the rest he took to enjoy his holidays.

However, he decided to resume interactions with his fans and show some photographs of what was your trip to the paradisiacs Beaches from Dominican Republic.

After showing some Photographs in the middle of the snow in Montana (United States)Camila let her curves slip in enjoying the sun and the beach.

Camila Cabello shows the power of curves

The defender The actual cornering showed that he is in his prime, despite his breakup with Shawn Mendes and showed off the power of the curves.

“I didn’t post photos because I had the hashtag living life, but I was in the Dominican Republic. Baby, let’s go to a teteo ”, he commented. – Camila Cabello

The interpreter of Havana can be seen with a black swimsuit two-piece completely natural in a I already that sails in the Caribbean waters, while having a sunset background.

Internet users were not long in filling with pick up lines the post, praising its natural beauty and her figure.

“How beautiful”, “it can not be more beautiful”, “a goddess with that great body”, “OMG those curves”, “beautiful without any makeup”, they commented. – Netizens

It was last year, when the artist raised her voice in defending of the real bodies after criticism rained down on him for some photos they took of him while he was walking with sportswear down the street.