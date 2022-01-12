“Cabecita” Rodríguez left Cruz Azul and that’s how the fans reacted

Jonathan Rodríguez left Cruz Azul in the winter market 2022 (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

That which so many rumors raised finally came to fruition, Jonathan Rodriguez became the reinforcement of Al-Nassr, club of the Saudi Arabian League. The new club of Little head Rodriguez He was in charge of sharing the signing through social networks and immediately different reactions began to arise on social networks.

Although the rumor of the low from Rodríguez with those of the Noria, the information was not yet confirmed but the fans of the Machine he was already waiting for the departure of the player who gave them the ninth star. And when they learned that they would no longer count on him for the remainder of the Scream Mexico 2022 different cement followers considered Jona as a Blue Cross idol.

And is that the Little head Rodríguez was in charge of making the annotation that gave them the coveted title who waited for more than 20 years, so Cruz Azul fans dedicated some emotional words to the Uruguayan striker.

Cabecita Rodríguez was in charge of making the annotation that gave them the long-awaited title (Photo: Twitter / @ GerardoM2_)

“They take care of it, it will take a lot out of it. I love him almost the same as my family. Great player and he already made history here. Good luck ”, wrote the user @ GerardoM2_. They also qualified him as a figure within the institution

Although the output of Little head will leave a void in the institutionThe cement fans recognized him for the effort and performance he had with the club over almost three years.

The fans thanked Jonathan Rodríguez for his work with the team (Photo: @AzulDePelea)

“Players passed, the years also passed and the player that was needed to break the drought did not arrive. Until you showed up, Jonathan Rodriguez, and you had the eggs and the quality it took to make it. We are never going to forget you. Thank you idol and see you soon”Was the comment from another Twitter account.

Rodríguez registered a figure close to 50 goals when he wore the Cruz Azul shirt (Photo: Twitter / @ _ MadBum_)

Too they remembered the number of goals he made with the Machine and how he became a fundamental piece of Juan Reynoso’s line-up during the 2021 Clausura Guardians. “Jonathan Rodríguez became, in three years, the Cruz Azul’s fifteenth historical scorer”, Was another comment about the Little head.

Some other fans regretted his departure and shared memes of his departure from the Ferris wheel (Photo: Twitter / @ danisoft1863)

Rodríguez registered a figure close to 50 goals when he wore the Cruz Azul shirt; of which 44 were during Liga MX he scored 44 and the rest are distributed in other tournaments in which he participated with the celestial as in Copa MX, Campeón de Campeones, Leagues Cup and the Concacaf Champions League.

But the score that has the most weight with the fans of La Noria was the one he scored in that final against Santos Laguna at Aztec stadium. On the backlash of the play, the Little head knew how to face Carlos Acevedo and make the 1 – 1 that in overall reflected a 2 – 1 and with that they accessed the title.

The team that won the ninth star of La Maquina continues to dismantle (Photo: Twitter / @ Andraujo)

Some other fans regretted his departure and shared memes of his departure from the Ferris wheel. But in opposing opinions some Mexican soccer fans they rejected the idea that the Uruguayan is a club history.

“We are talking about the historic Jonathan Rodríguez when in a year he returns to Mexico playing for Tigres or Rayados,” said the profile @gabriel_angliM.

Cabecita Rodríguez made a double score that led Cruz Azul to win the Champion of Champions in 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @ CruzAzul)

While the debate on networks continued, the Uruguayan player took his flight to Saudi Arabia to introduce himself to his new club and respond to the orders of the manager Michelangelo Russo. So far Jonathan has not shared a farewell message from the club, as did his other teammates, but he has already started his journey to start a new stage in his sports career.

The squad that won the ninth star of Machine continues to be dismantled, the first casualty was that of Orbelín Pineda with Celta de Vigo, after Roberto Alvarado with Chivas, later came out Luis Romo to be a player of Striped, now Little head joined the club’s casualties in the winter market.

