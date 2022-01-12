Britney Spears’ ex spies on her family after getting out of prison

According to the American press, the family of Britney Spears He had a bad time last Sunday night, January 9, after discovering that the singer’s ex-husband, Jason alexander, was spying on his mother’s house shortly after leaving prison.

He posted photos and videos of the property of Lynne spears in Kentwood, Louisiana on a private Instagram account. Jason Alexander became known for his marriage lightning with Britney Spears in 2004, the union only lasted 55 hours. Contact the website Page Six, a source said the family was very scared.

“They think it’s incredibly inappropriate and downright weird. It’s bad enough that the family has to deal with fans who get too close to feel comfortable, but they would like to think that they can expect more from Jason, who claims to still have a lot of love and respect for Britney.“Said the source.

In an account of Instagram, Jason posted a photo on the doorstep of Lynne Spears’ house with the following caption: “Daddy Spears hiding behind doors“, in reference to Jamie spears, the singer’s father, whom he divorced in 2002.

Also, in a video, he noticed that the lights inside the house appeared to be on and said: “It seems like there are some people there right now. Mother is there anyway”. Also according to the publication, Jason would have said in a live that he also planned to visit his ex-wife’s childhood home as well as the caravan where Britney’s uncle lives, Willie spears.

The controversy erupted days after Jason Alexander was released from prison in Tennessee for rape a order of protection and harassing an unidentified woman.