Breath of the Wild goes to final review

As we have informed you on previous occasions on the web, LEGO Ideas is a portal in which users propose projects and, if these, within a period of time of around a year, are supported by 10,000 people, they go to the review phase in which it is decided whether it will finally be carried out or not. Now we bring you news about this LEGO Zelda.

Well, we bring you good news in this regard, since LEGO Ideas has included in the review phase the project of Zelda: Breath of the Wild we talked about a while ago. The details it includes have made the fans support it and now move on to this phase.

Zelda LEGO

According to LEGO Ideas, this phase consists of the following:

A “LEGO Review Board” comprised of designers, product managers and other key team members will examine the idea. We will build concept models and determine if the concept meets our high standards of what it takes to be a LEGO product. It includes factors such as playability, safety, and compatibility with the LEGO brand. Every potential LEGO product goes through a process like this and must meet the same standards.

Breath of the Wild

To finish, we remind you of the premise of this title:

Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Enter a world of discovery, exploration and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a new game in the acclaimed series that breaks convention.

Discover the huge world around you Explore the landscapes of Hyrule as you please. Climb towers and mountains in search of new destinations and use the mysterious Sheikah Stone to view a map of Hyrule and discover its most interesting places. Link will be able to cover great distances on horseback, navigate the waters of Hyrule on a raft, or slide down the mountain on his shield. And as if this were not enough, air transport is also at your fingertips thanks to the parasail.

Thanks to his ingenuity and resources, Link will be able to acquire a lot of different weapons to use in combat. These weapons, however, will wear out over time, so don’t miss out on renewing your arsenal.

