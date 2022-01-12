Breath of the Wild and Cyberpunk 2077 unite in this fan-art

We bring a curious and interesting publication related to one of the most anticipated titles of Switch. In this case we are talking about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and also from Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk x Zelda

The art below imagines Link from Zelda with a style similar to that of Cyberpunk 2077. It was created by the independent concept artist. Gray shuko and it looks really good. You can check it below:

What do you think? Would it fit in with the style of the sequel in your opinion? May be? We read you in the comments.

When will we know more about the sequel to Breath of the Wild?

Finally, we remind you when we could finally know news of the long-awaited sequel:

The game was announced at E3 2019

In E3 2021 it was confirmed that it would be launched in 2022, although we still do not know its title

Do not expect game news to be shared in December / January for the releases of Shin Megami Tensei V, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus

It is unknown when in 2022 it will launch, but with Pokémon Legends Arceus in January it seems unlikely that it will be released in the first half of the year.

However, they point out that it would not make sense to let a whole year go by without news, so they point out from GameRant “Early 2022” as a suitable window to present new content

as a suitable window to present new content They believe that a Nintendo Direct in late January or February would be the ideal time to present news for Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

At that time, they could reveal the official name and a specific opening window, which would surely be at the end of 2022 to take advantage of a promotion throughout the year

