Boeing overtakes Airbus in orders in 2021, but lags behind in deliveries

EFE.- The american Boeing announced on Tuesday that in 2021 it received a total of 909 new orders, more than double the number of the previous two years and more than 771 for Airbus, while delivering a total of 340 aircraft, a strong rise that, however, keeps it far from the figures of its European rival.

Airbus said Monday that it delivered 611 devices last year, an increase of almost 8% compared to 566 in 2020.

Boeing, meanwhile, registered a much higher rise after a 2020 marked by the Covid-19 crisis and due to the problems of its flagship model, the 737 MAX – which was temporarily banned worldwide after two accidents in which more than 300 people died – and in which it had only delivered 157 aircraft.

Already authorized to fly after modifications carried out by the manufacturer, the 737 accounted for the bulk of deliveries made by Boeing in the last twelve months, with a total of 263 units.

Regarding the new contracts, the Chicago-based company obtained 909 orders in gross terms (without discounting cancellations), with more than 700 corresponding to the 737 MAX.

When cancellations are taken into account, Boeing added 535 new orders last year, in stark contrast to 2020, when cancellations had outstripped new sales.

The US firm, which plans to present its accounts for the fourth quarter of 2021 on January 26, rose strongly today on Wall Street and closed the trading day with a rise of 3.21%.

Boeing titles, however, have yet to recover. of the hard blow they suffered with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which significantly affected the air sector.

