Billie Eilish comes out in defense of Charlie Puth after the attacks of Benny Blanco | Present

Social networks sometimes become the scene of confrontation between artists. It is not usual but of course, a confrontation (or beef, or shoot, or fight … as you prefer to call it) always draws a lot of attention. We have seen cases in our country such as those of Malú and Amaia Montero but also far from our borders with Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez and now what happened between Charlie puth Y Benny white in which Billie Eilish has intervened.

The American soloist has always been very critical of the hatred that is poured into social networks and has defended from the beginning that everyone should be free to do what they want with their life as long as they respect others.

Well, this is something that has had to remember the producer and musician Benny Blanco after his continuous attacks and mockery of Charlie Puth. Through a TikTok video that has had a gigantic response, Billie Eilish Benny Blanco’s attitude ugly: “What do you do all day, Benny? Same thing. Literally the same.”

The Los Angeles singer thus criticized the fact that the producer made fun of Charlie Puth for spending all day posting TikTok videos

The confrontation between Benny Blanco and Charlie Puth

It is difficult to pinpoint the exact moment when it started the mess between Benny Blanco and Charlie Puth. But it is easy to find on the networks several videos in which Blanco shamelessly mocks the American musician and even in some of them he even says: “Shut your mouth, Charlie.”

The hardest thing to understand is that the two seemed to have a good relationship after previously collaborating and doing some IG Live together. The situation exploded on November 9, 2021 when Charlie Puth said enough: “You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don’t know exactly why you’ve been so mean to me these last few months, but it really hurt my feelings. I used to admire you. and I don’t know where all this comes from. “

Benny Blanco’s response, far from offering an apology, was a new attack: “I know why I made this video, because you’re a fucking loser, Puth. Look at yourself: you sit in a room all day and do tiktoks. Dude, what the hell is wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you have a toupee or a wig or something. Hang on and get a damn haircut. “

Now that Billie Eilish has defended him and made a fool of his behavior, we will have to wait to see if the teasing towards Charlie Puth has ended.