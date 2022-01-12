Billie Eilish, BTS, Elton John … 24 hours of music to fight for the planet

Billie eilish from New York, Bts in Seoul, Elton John from Paris … On Saturday, for 24 hours, a great global concert will try to draw attention to the threats that weigh on the planet, a festival sponsored by the NGO Global Citizen.

Climate change impacts access to food, warns specialist

The poster is one of those that mark the era: Coldplay (New York), Stevie Wonder and Green Day (Los Angeles), Metallica (Louisville, United States), Ricky Martin (Las Vegas), Ed Sheeran (Paris), Kylie Minogue and Måneskin (winners of the last edition of Eurovision) in London, Andrea Bocelli (Tuscany, Italy).

To which we must add stages in other cities such as Madrid, Buenos Aires, Rio, Johannesburg, Lagos, Sydney or Bombay … creating an event that will cover all time zones on the globe.

In addition, personalities such as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced their presence at the Central Park concert in New York.

East “Global Citizen Live” (GCL) intends, according to its organizers, to appeal “to governments, large companies and philanthropists to work together to defend the planet and to defeat poverty, focusing on the most urgent threats.”

Its organizers seek to raise awareness about “Climate change, fair access to vaccines and the fight against hunger”.

Faced with the climatic emergency, the fight against inequalities and the return to global activity after the covid, we need a radical change in our ways of life, rethinking our relationship with nature, as well as our way of producing and consuming “said Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, one of the host cities.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, supported Global Citizen’s petition to denounce a “flagrant inequality” in vaccination, according to a statement from festival officials.

– Worldwide diffusion –

In Paris there will be an event within the event with the presence of Elton John, just before a hip operation that will take him away from the stage and again delay his farewell world tour.

I will participate in the Global Citizen in Paris, I could not leave a charitable organization, “the singer of” I’m Still Standing “explained recently in a statement. It will be five songs, it is a physical job very different from the one that requires three hours of concert every night during a tour, traveling from country to country, “added Sir Elton, 74.

He also affirmed that after this concert he will be operated, with his sights set on the tour that will resume in January 2022 in New Orleans.

There will be concerts for 24 hours, broadcast to the whole world through Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube and Twitter, as well as television networks from all over the planet.

All the information regarding this festival is available on the website and the social networks of the NGO (www.globalcitizen.org et @glblctzn sur Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter and YouTube).

*** MJPR ***