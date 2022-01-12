Ben Affleck’s confessions to Matt Damon: his media romance with Jennifer Lopez and why he no longer wants to be Batman

Ben Affleck reviewed his career in an interview by Matt Damon for Entertainment Weekly (Getty Images)

Although it was a flop at the box office and was smashed by critics, Ben affleck He does not regret having agreed to work at “Gigli” because it allowed him to meet Jennifer Lopez. In a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly, the actor talked about the film, how he discovered his passion for directing and his relationship with JLo.

Matt Damon, who conducted the interview, asked the Oscar winner about some of the highlights of his career and about the media failure he experienced with the 2003 Martin Brest-directed film “Gigli,” which he co-starred with Lopez.

“What it taught me was how much everything around a movie dictates the way people see it. And the studio at the time, because I had started to have this relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who sold a lot of magazines and seemed to generate a lot of buzz, unsurprisingly, they just held on to, ‘They want a rom-com,’ “said the actor.

The director of “Argo” noted that “Gigli” was not his worst film failure: “I have had five films that have lost more money than Gigli,” he said. “It’s just that it became a story in itself. The funny name, the romance with Jennifer Lopez, and the overexposure of that, it was kind of a perfect storm.”, The 49-year-old interpreter reflected on how their relationship at that time affected the performance of the film.

“I have never found any virtue in fame. I probably saved myself from a couple of traffic tickets .. I’ve gotten restaurant reservations. One of the things that time showed me is that it is those moments of crisis or pain that are strong enough to make you say ‘I have to do something different’. I have definitely learned more from failure than from success.”, He asserted.

The interpreter affirmed that that film generated many negative feelings in people about him and that it was “very sad and hard”, However, he acknowledged that if “Gigli” had not been so badly received, he probably would not have decided to become director of movie theater.

“I really had no choice but to direct movies, which turned out to be the true love of my professional life. So in that way, it was a gift”Affleck said. “And I got to know Jennifer, the relationship that has been really meaningful in my life.”He added.

Affleck and Lopez, 52, started dating during the filming of “Gigli.” They got engaged in November 2002, but separated two years later. They resumed their romance in April 2021 after nearly two decades apart. In September of last year they made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

The couple of the moment is very close and shares a lot of time with the family. Affleck has three children with Jennifer garner: Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel, 9. On the other hand, JLo has twins Max and Emme, 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck also counted requirements he had to meet to get his role in “Armageddon” 1998 with Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton and Liv Tyler. “I was a bit naive about the opinions people formed about me ”, admitted the actor.

“They made me fix my teeth, exercise and be sexy. Be sexy, how do I do that?”Recalled the Boston actor of his experience working with renowned director Michael Bay and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. “Going to the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, it turned out to be a long version of one of those male calendars, in a garage, loading a tire, a little greased. “

Affleck revealed when Bay informed him that they were going to put images of him “all oiled up” in the trailer to sell tickets. “It’s funny because that’s the only movie of mine my kids have ever seen and they’ll admit they liked it, even though they make fun of me relentlessly. “

“Armageddon” collection $ 553 million worldwide and became the highest grossing film of 1998.

On the other hand, the actor stressed that Damon would have been a key figure in Affleck’s decision to step aside from the role of Batman. The actor himself recognized the influence of his inseparable friend and partner.

“I had a really bad experience in ‘Justice League’, for many different reasons,” acknowledged Affleck in conversation with Damon. “Without blaming anyone, a lot happened. I was not happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really bad things happened, horrible things. But, that’s when I thought: I’m not going to do that anymore. “.

“In fact, I spoke to you about it and you were a major influence in that decision,” he added. “I want to do the things that bring me joy. Then we did ‘The Last Duel’ and I had fun every day. I was not the star, I was not nice. I was a villain. It was wonderful”.

Days ago, Affleck had already said that the difficult production process of the film version of “Justice League” was key in his decision to change the course of his career and focus on projects that you are truly passionate about.

Affleck will return to the role of Batman for the last time in “The Flash.” film directed by Andy Muschietti, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest film events of 2022. If there are no last changes, its premiere will take place on November 4.

Last week the drama “The Tender Bar”, directed by George Clooney and featuring Affleck giving one of his most acclaimed performances to date, hit Amazon Prime Video. On the future of the Hollywood film industry and the fact that his latest film, “The Last Duel,” was a flop in theaters but is doing very good numbers on the Disney + platform, Affleck offered his opinion on the matter. .

“I think movie theater movies are going to get more expensive. They will be mainly for young audiences. There will be about 40 movies a year in theaters, probably all franchises, sequels, and animated movies.”Predicted the actor.

On “The Last Duel,” Affleck admitted that he was affected by the poor reception of the film from Ridley scott box office. “I made bad movies that didn’t work and I didn’t blink. He knew why people didn’t want to see them: they weren’t good. But with ‘The Last Duel’ I liked what we did, so I didn’t understand it ”, he claimed. “Seeing how well streaming is going, I realized that was what it was. That’s where the audience is ”.

