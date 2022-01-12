Ben Affleck knew how bad ‘Gigli’ would be when they were making it

It’s easier than you think to make a bad movie; in fact, they come and go like TikTok trends. But making a movie so bad that it gets mentioned every time someone talks about bad movies, well that’s special.

Gigli it’s one of those movies

Protagonist ben affleck and Jennifer Lopez when they were Bennifer in 2003, Gigli tells the story of a gangster who is sent to kidnap a person with an intellectual disability (there is a lot of the R word in this gem) who is the son of a federal prosecutor.

Another gangster, played by Jennifer Lopez, is also in the mix for some reason. (That reason is money theft). Affleck’s character is called Gigli, by the way, and López’s character is a lesbian… but neither?

Here is a small sample.

The movie was a historic bombshell. He made $ 7 million on a budget of $ 75 million. It was universally criticized. The human race stopped fighting in August 2003 to agree on how terrible it was. It has a six percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which, if we’re honest, is impressive.

Joe Morgenstern of The Wall Street Journal had one of the best reviews in an absolute sea of ​​bad.

“More stupefying follies may come, but it is impossible to imagine how they will defeat this one out of astonishing stupidity, foolishness or pretense.”

Simon Braund of empire magazine he was a little more direct in his interpretation.

“Torture. Impossible to imagine how it could have been worse ”.

Affleck, who seems to be everywhere these last few months, recently spoke with Weekly entertainment about whether he knew what kind of movie he was making. Apparently it did. As he reflected:

But even movies like The sum of all fears which worked commercially but didn’t have any depth to them, I didn’t do anything particularly interesting on them. [Gigli] it didn’t work and we did five weeks of re-recordings, which we knew weren’t going to work. It was a movie that didn’t work out… Interestingly, I learned more about directing from that movie than from anything else because Marty is such a brilliant director, really talented. Not that it’s worse than everything… there are a ton of horrible movies and in terms of losing money, I’ve had five movies, at least! – who have lost more money than Gigli ”.

Sure you’ve had five more movies that lost the most money, but can anyone name them? In a dystopian world 200 years in the future, humans will look back and wonder when everything started to go wrong. They’re going to mark 2003 and the world-changing event that was Gigli.