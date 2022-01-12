Ben Affleck confesses the “worst experience” of his career

Ben Affleck has called Justice League, his third Batman movie, after his debut in Batman v Superman and the cameo in The Suicide Squad, as “his worst professional experience.” So forceful when referring to the failed meeting of DC superheroes has been the actor, who is now preparing to say goodbye to his incarnation of the dark knight in the solo film of The Flash, which will hit theaters in November.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck reviewed the enormous vicissitudes of the controversial production, which Zack Snyder abandoned without finishing after the death of his daughter, leaving the project in the hands of Joss Whedon, who re-shot much of the footage. A filming full of ups and downs that added to his internal conflicts, the pressure and how they directed his career as a performer, which led him to want to leave the character.

“I saw it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this must love it.’ You’re always supposed to want these things, and I probably would have loved it at 32 or so. But It was the point where I started to realize it wasn’t worth it, “Affleck explained.

However, given the combination of career and character issues, Affleck describes the film as a “bad experience,” “My own life, my divorce, the distance, the schedule compromises, and then the personal tragedy. [del director] Zack [Snyder]… and the new shoot. It was simply the worst experience. It was horrible, “he said.

“That was the moment when I said, ‘I’m not going to do this anymore,'” he said. Despite this, he asserted that any other film at that time would have become an equally horrible experience, the actor reflected when he realized when his turning point arrived for him. “It’s not even about, like, ‘The Justice League’ was that bad. Because it could have been anything,” the interpreter concluded.

Affleck will once again play Batman in The Flash, a film directed by Andy Muschietti. The solo film of the scarlet speedster who will again play Ezra Miller and in which there will also be another Batman, that of Michael Keaton who will return to the role more than two decades later. The Flash hits theaters on November 4 and will also feature Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), Michael Shannon (Zod), Antje Traue (Faoura-Ul), Sasha Calle (Supergirl) and Maribel Verdú (Nora Allen).