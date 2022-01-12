Ben Affleck believes that the future of cinema will be dominated by Marvel films and other franchise-based productions.

Due to the pandemic and the popularity of superhero movies in recent years there has been a lot of talk about the future of cinema. But although in some moments that conversation has been transformed into a string of comments about Martin Scorsese’s sayings about Marvel productions, this discussion continues and days ago Ben affleck wanted to share his opinion about it.

Affleck spoke to Matt Damon for Entertainment Weekly about the premiere of The Tender Bar, but inevitably both actors touched on the subject of The last duel, Ridley Scott’s most recent film.

The last duel It did not achieve the expected collection, but while Scott believes that would have to do with millennials, Affleck took his reflection in another direction.

“You know, I won’t cover up, because that’s always boring. I will say that when The Way Back came out, it premiered the week theaters closed (due to the pandemic). But even before that, I knew that this movie about the pain and death of a child and alcoholism and recovery was just not going to get adults to take the seats. “ Affleck said. “We were talking about Narcos: Mexico, Succession, Mare of Easttown. These amazing things are being done in streaming Rome! It is not just a television procedure formulated like when we were children and you could only watch it like my dad, on an 11-inch black and white television. “

“If I had to bet, a drama like Argo wouldn’t be made for the cinema now. That was not that long ago. It would be a limited series ”, added.

In this sense, Affleck continued arguing that, in his opinion, while some stories will migrate to television, the movie billboard will be dominated by blockbusters and franchises.

“I think movies in theaters will get more expensive, organized in events. They’ll mostly be for younger people, and mostly about, ‘Hey, I’m so into the Marvel Universe, I can’t wait to see what happens next. Y there will be 40 films a year for the cinema, probably all (based on) intellectual properties, sequels and animated films ”, sentenced the actor.

“The Last Duel really confirmed it for me. I’ve had bad movies that didn’t work and I didn’t blink. I know why people didn’t go, because they weren’t good. But I liked what we did. I like what we had to say. I’m very proud of her. So I was really confused ”, added. “And then, seeing that the streaming went well, I thought, ‘Well, there you have it. That’s where the audience is. ‘

Of course at this point we have no way of knowing if Affleck’s prediction will come true or not, but taking into account that the actor has participated in superhero movies and big budget bets, as well as smaller-scale films that may not have enjoyed a considerable collection, his vision is still striking.