Ben Affleck and the movie with Jennifer Lopez that opened his eyes

One of the most anticipated romances in Hollywood in the early 2000s was undoubtedly that of Ben affleck with Jennifer Lopez. The protagonist of Pearl harbor and the singer and actress had the world aware of all their movements as a couple, so much so that the film industry did not hesitate to exploit their relationship with a movie like A dangerous relationship (Gigli). That film reunited Affleck and Lopez as leads in a romantic comedy about robberies that, although it aimed high with its stellar cast and a budget of 75 million dollars, It ended up being one of the biggest flops of 2003 when it was smashed by critics and grossed just $ 7 million at the box office..

Affleck, who is currently promoting the film The Tender Bar George Clooney, stopped to talk to Entertainment Weekly about this misstep in his career. Because far from turning a deaf ear to the bad reviews or the poor result of the film, the actor confesses that A dangerous relationship led him to question his career, to assess the influence of his personal life on his work and to redirect his professional goals to a very different point.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of The Tender Bar “in Los Angeles (Photo: Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images)

“The truth about that movie and what it taught me is that everything around a movie dictates the way people see it”Affleck told EW. But for a movie that is both a famous bombshell and a disaster, very few people actually saw it. It doesn’t work, by the way. It is a kind of horse’s head on the body of a cow. And the studio at the time, because he had started to have this relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who sold a lot of magazines and seemed to generate a lot of buzz, unsurprisingly, they just held on to, ‘They want a romantic comedy. They want them both together.And it was like a sketch from ‘SNL’ “.

The actor goes on to explain that A dangerous relationship (Gigli) “Engendered many negative feelings”in the spectators about his figure, something that was perceptible when in the following years Affleck was accumulating failure after failure with tapes such as Daredevil, Surviving Christmas, A girl from Jersey or Diary of an aggressive executive. However, he rose from his ashes and ended up becoming an Oscar-winning director with important titles behind him such as Goodbye little one, goodbye, The Town or Argo. And it was precisely the poor reception of this comedy with Jennifer Lopez that led him to take the step to direct and create his own films.

Continue reading the story

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post not available due to your privacy preferences

“There is that aspect of people that I could see that was sad and harsh. It was depressing and it really made me question things and feel disappointed and very doubtful.“, continues to explain the actor and filmmaker about his reaction to the failure of A Dangerous Relationship. But if the reaction to A Dangerous Relationship (Gigli) hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ultimately decided: ‘I really have no choice but to direct movies’, which has turned out to be the true love of my professional life. So, in that way, it’s a gift. And I got to know Jennifer, the relationship that has been really meaningful to me in my life “, qualifies.

In addition to his role as director, Affleck hasn’t stopped getting big acting roles, as was the case The Company Men, To the wonder, Lost, The last duel or his signing as Batman in the DC Universe, achievements that, having continued to be anchored in productions like the one he starred in with Jennifer Lopez and not having launched himself to direct, could not have been obtained due to the loss of reputation he was experiencing.

More stories that may interest you: