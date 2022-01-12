Beautiful: Vanessa Claudio turns on the nets in a flirty swimsuit

The host and former beauty queen, Vanessa claudio, again caused a furor in the social networks by confirming your beauty and showing off beautifull with a beach look with which lit up Instagram showing off her slender and curvy figure in a flirty swimsuit that left his millions of fans breathless.

Claudio, originally from Puerto Rico, is 38 years old, and it was her interest in television that led her to study at the Centro de Estudios en Formación Actoral Azteca (Cefat), which led her to be one of the most beloved and well-known conductors of the morning “Come Joy”.

The beautiful presenter, who has also worked as a model and actress, had one of her last projects on television with the show “Suelta la Sopa”, on Telemundo, from which there were rumors that she left due to mistreatment and because the darling of the show was the Cuban Aylin Mujica.

Vanessa Claudio turns on the networks

In her social networks, the former host of the morning show “Venga la Alegría” has become very active, and constantly shares images and videos of her work and personal life, and although she has already left the show program for a few months, she is still one of the public’s favorites.

Is so this monday Vanessa He started the week on the right foot by sharing two photographs in which he is seen posing with great style and from an exclusive hotel-sanctuary in Tulum, Quintana Roo, from where he boasted a flirtatious look laying on a beach bed.

This is how he looked on his social networks. Photo: Special

“I just love the beach and life in the Caribbean !!”, were the words with which Vanessa shared the snapshots, in which he showed off with a Swimwear He completed, which caught the attention of his millions of fans on Instagram for being a modern design with ribbons on the front and a pronounced neckline.

The photographs of the 38-year-old driver and model caused a great impact among her more than 2 million followers on Instagram, since shortly after sharing them she had already generated hundreds of comments and more than 85 thousand “likes.”

Vanessa left her fans breathless with her flirty look. Photo: Special

