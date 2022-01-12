Bardem and DeBose nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards

Javier Bardem, Ariana DeBose and Oscar Isaac are among the nominees at the 28th Annual Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) for their performances in “Being the Ricardos”, “West Side Story” and “Scenes from a Marriage ”, respectively.

The Spanish Javier Bardem thus opts for the award for best leading actor for his role in “Being the Ricardos”, and will compete with Benedict Cumberbatch (“The power of the dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, tick… Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The tragedy of Macbeth”) in a delivery that – subject to the pandemic – is scheduled for February 27.

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” tells the story of pioneering television performer Lucille Ball, Nicole Kidman in the film, and her failing relationship with her husband Desi Armaz, played by Javier Bardem.

Hispanic actress, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose is among those chosen to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress after her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”; the adaptation of the famous musical from 1957 that already triumphed last Sunday in the controversial edition of the Golden Globes 2022.

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Kirsten Dunst (“The power of the dog”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”) make up the rest of the nominees for the category of best supporting actress.

Among the nominees for the category of best leading actor in a television series or limited series (miniseries) is the Guatemalan Oscar Isaac for his lead role in “Scenes from a marriage.”

The rest of the performers who aspire to win the award in this category are: Murray Bartlett (“The white lotus”), Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”), Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) and Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown” ).

For the second consecutive year, nominations for the Hollywood Actors Guild Awards (Screen Actor Guild Awards) were held virtually on the Instagram account of this association that brings together more than 124,000 fellow professionals with the right to vote, and which on this occasion was presented by the singer Vanessa Hudgens and the also Hispanic actress Rosario Dawson.

Awards that will have as best leading actress Jessica Chastain for “The eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The lost daughter”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”; and Nicole Kidman “Being the Ricardos.”

Limited Latin accent

These awards, which recognize the best performances on the small and big screen, have not considered meritorious other roles that had options for nomination, such as that of Penélope Cruz representing Janis in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers”.

The film and the role of Cruz left empty-handed last Sunday at the 2022 Golden Globes gala. However, Penélope Cruz won the award for Best Actress at the National Critics Society Award. .

Transgender Latin actress Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodríguez also had nomination possibilities for her role in the series “POSE”.

As well as Rachel Zegler, who at the age of 20 won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her lead role as Maria in “West Side Story”; or the Puerto Rican Rita Moreno for her performance as Valentina in the same play.