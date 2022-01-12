Atlas sold Jesús Angulo to Tigres, but the money fell on Santos

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.01.2022 07:59:13





After the rumors that arose about the transfer of Jesús Angulo to Tigers and who kept the money from the sale, finally the president of Saints, Dante elizaldeHe explained that the Albiverdes had the economic rights of the player and therefore the transfer fell into their coffers.

“The sale was for Atlas, holder of federative rights, to Tigers Y Saints was the possessor of the economic rights“, He said about a transfer that transcends was of $ 7 million.

The Lagunero leader explained in more details how the agreement was for Jesus Angulo, who is a Lagunero youth squad, but went on to Atlas in 2019, who only had the player’s pass, but not the rights to a future sale.

“There are two types of rights in soccer and FIFA recognizes it like this: economic rights and federative rights. Economic rights were owned by Saints and the resources obtained from the sale are in the treasury and they allow us to plan, there is a type of death in companies, which is the lack of flow and the way they survive is flow ”, he added.

“These resources are in the treasury and serve to be able to keep a team which is the fifth most expensive squad in the mexican soccer”.

Angle come back this Wednesday to Lagunera region to face the team where he debuted in the First division of Mexican soccer in 2017 and will mark his first meeting with the jersey of Tigers, as Miguel Herrera He contemplates it as a starter on Day 1 of Clausura 2022.