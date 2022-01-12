[Artículo] Everything about Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on Nintendo Switch

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the latest game in the card duel franchise of Konami. A title that will be free (following the free to play model) and that will involveto an ambitious project to bring together all those interested in immersing themselves in the popular series. Thanks to a virtual presentation that Konami invited us to the other day, we came to tell you a little about what you can expect from him! All that said, let’s get started.

The series of Yu-Gi-Oh! It was released in Japan in 1999 and in the West in 2002, and since then it has been successful around the world, with popular card sets, championships, animated series covering different arcs and a large number of video games, some of them already available. previously on Nintendo Switch. However, the franchise needed something more: a great game in the spirit of Heartstone or Legends of Runeterra that brought together all its players within a single title, and that seems to be the goal of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Beginning lesson

So to boat soon, the first thing that surprises us of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is that it’s a free game, in which it seems that we will have payments, yes, but where anyone can start without investing. The title will be released on all existing platforms (including mobiles) and will arrive in spanish, something that is to be appreciated. In addition, it will have cross platform game, which will mean that even if we play on Nintendo Switch, we can challenge any other player to a duel. The game has to its credit with more than 10,000 cards, all represented audiovisually in an exemplary way. In addition, for those who understand more about the matter, the games will use the set of rules called as Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG / OCG Master Rules ».

Which Konami showed us the other day is basically made up of single player content and a bit of duel mode. In the first section, we start by looking at the tutorial that contains the title: a fairly comprehensive one that introduces the concepts of the series to first-time players and allows them immerse yourself in the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! without the need for prior knowledge. We will also have available a mode called “Duel Strategy”, which is a kind of much more advanced tutorial that teaches us specific techniques for specific decks. The game will teach us these mechanics, and we can use them in duels against artificial intelligence. As we complete “Duel Strategy” mode tutorials and missions We will get points that will give us access to new cards or customization options for our deck.

More to explore in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Despite what we have already told you, single player mode is not just limited to tutorials. As we progress, we will unlock campaigns that will introduce different themed scenarios with featured events. Each campaign will present its own mechanics and teach us about them a practice mode. Then, we will have to face them in a way against the machine, and if we are victorious, We will unlock more missions and very useful rewards to continue with our games.

Leaving the single-player content aside and diving deeper into online battles, found in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel what we can define as duels between friends: quite a self explanatory name. The game will give us the possibility to invite friends to play against us by creating rooms in which multiple duels can take place between different pairs of opponents. We can also invite friends who simply want to be spectators of the duels that take place inside. From Konami they have promised us that friendly duels between friends will only be one of the many ways to enjoy the game, So we’ll have to see what it ends up in store for us when Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launches this winter on Nintendo Switch and more platforms!