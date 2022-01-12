Ariana Grande. The most difficult moments in your life

Ariana Grande She is one of the most talented singers, despite the fact that she started acting in television series such as Victorious and Sam & Cat, now consolidates his career as a singer. Throughout the years, Ariana has gone through great moments that he shares with his fans On social media, however, he has also been through difficult situations.

Ariana Grande, who recently announced that she married Dalton Gomez, has lived sad moments, but she has undoubtedly overcome them thanks to the support she receives from her family and of course, from her fans. Next, We review the saddest experiences that have undoubtedly affected the singer.

The death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has had several boyfriends such as Nathan Sykes former member of The Wanted, youtuber Jai Brooks, Big Sean, Pete Davidson, among others, however, One of the most remembered relationships is the one he had with rapper Mac Miller.

The two met in 2012 when Ariana sang the song “My Way” with him, later the singers formed one of the most controversial couples. On September 7, 2018, months after the two ended their courtship, Mac died of a drug overdose.

After Mac Miller’s death, Ariana Grande was visibly affected. Days after the death of her ex-boyfriend, The actress shared a Mac video on Instagram in which she shared her feelings.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and always will. I can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I really can’t understand it. We talk about this. Many times, I am so angry, so sad that I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For a long time. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take away your pain, ”Ariana wrote.

As a way to remember Mac, Ariana wrote the song “Thank U, Next” in which she talks about her past relationships and even mentions the name of one of her ex-boyfriends like Mac.

During a live presentation that the singer offered, when interpreting this theme and Saying her ex-partner’s name, Ariana couldn’t hold back her tears.

Ariana was crying during thank u next yesterday in Pittsburgh, the hometown of Mac Miller … Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she had an empty seat reserved for him … she’s so strong ??? ?????#Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/5PB2jZzdXd – Ally (fan account) (@ arianagrande5wt) June 13, 2019

Attack in one of his concerts

On May 22, 2017, when Ariana Grande gave a concert, something happened that shook the whole world. During her Dangerous Woman tour, the singer visited Manchester, England to delight her fans with his music, unfortunately at the event Several explosions were carried out that caused the death of 22 people and 139 wounded.

Ariana regretted the events via Twitter, where she showed her regret and sadness that flooded her after the attack.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Months later, the actress returned to Manchester to give a benefit concert, One Love Manchester which had the purpose of raising funds for the victims of the attack. Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams, Katy Perry, Coldplay, among many others participated in this event.

The passing of his grandfather

Before facing the death of Mac Miller, Ariana went through a very hard blow when make it known that his maternal grandfather had passed away. On July 23, 2014, the actress dedicated a few words to her grandfather Frank, who lost the battle against cancer.

thank you for your continuous love & light over the past few weeks … we did lose my favorite person to ever exist yesterday, my grandpa: ‘( – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2014

The harsh change of her hair

While starring on Nickelodeon television series as Cat, Ariana had to dye her hair red for years, something that undoubtedly affected her hair. For a long time the interpreter of “7 rings” has worn a high ponytail, which is why some criticize her for never changing her hairstyle, However, there is a reason why the actress cannot change look.

After using dye for a long time, Ariana Grande’s hair was damaged, which is why she has been using extensions ever since.

“I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every two weeks for the first four years I played Cat, as you can assume, this completely destroyed my hair,” said the singer.

At the beginning of this year, Ariana shared through an Instagram story a small video in which she showed her natural hair.

Fan tried to attack her at her home

In March it was announced that a fan tried to attack Ariana GrandeFortunately, the subject was unable to carry out his task. All this happened when a fan of the singer entered her house to try to take her life.

In accordance with AND! News, a medium that had access to court documents, the fan of the singer intended to deliver a love letter to Ariana, however, the police declared that the note was not a letter and was about a note where the young man expressed his desire to attack the singer.

After what happened, the police caught the fan Y Ariana Grande filed a restraining order against him.

Ariana Grande and Joan, obtained a restraining order for a fan, who was arrested for breaking into their property. The individual in particular wanted to deliver a love letter to the singer, but according to officials, they discovered notes from the fan that expressed a desire to kill Ari. pic.twitter.com/ob2Yeju2VC – Ariana Grande Argentina (@AGrandeAO) May 7, 2020

