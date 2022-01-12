Ariana Grande and James Corden celebrate the return to normality with the song of a musical | Music

There is nothing that likes more than James corden what a good musical! In this way, the famous American actor and presenter wanted to represent in his program The Late Late Show a number well known to lovers of the genre.

It is a parody of the musical Good Morning Baltimore by Hairspray. Of course, for the occasion they have changed the original letter for a new one. Under the name of No Lockdown Anymore, the presenter sings about the end of the restrictions in the United States due to the coronavirus. And it is that California has already opened all its shops completely and New York has lifted its restrictions.

For the occasion, the presenter has had a luxury guest: nothing more and nothing less than Ariana Grande. The pop star has been encouraged to sing with the comedian on this show.

The video begins with James Corden, who has just been vaccinated, walking some of the streets of New York. The first thing he does is turn off the zoom and shave off a long beard. Ariana Grande, for her part, appears radiant. In her verses, the diva sings about how much she missed going to the gym and saying hello with a kiss on the cheek.

The presenter and Ariana dance through the streets, expressing their joy to return to normality. In addition, at a certain point in the video they have the protagonist of Harispray on Broadway: Marissa Jaret Winokur.

No wonder James wanted to sing this song. And, without going any further, New York has already vaccinated 70% of adults with at least one dose. In California, for their part, they have lifted measures such that those vaccinated do not have to wear a mask.

Ariana Grande surprises with her look

Another thing that has surprised the video is the incredible look of Ariana Grande. The singer has opted for a bright yellow style that cannot be more flattering. With platform shoes of the same color and stockings, the young woman has bet everything on yellow.

In addition, Ariana has also had a lot to do with her hairstyle. The artist no longer sports her famous ponytail and wears it loosely, picking up only the front part to leave her face clear. It has also changed color, opting for a darker brown.