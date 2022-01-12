Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 fixing two major bugs

We already have iOS 15.2.1 available for all iPhone users.

Apple just officially release iOS 15.2.1 for all iPhone users, and iPadOS 15.2.1 for all supported iPads. This minor update to iOS 15.2, which introduced important new features, comes to fix some bugs that had been found in this version. An intermediate update awaiting iOS 15.3, which we already have in beta.

The new version is intended to fix bugs, so don’t expect big changes or new features. Is a urgent update Released before the big leap to iOS 15.3, the same thing happened with iOS 15.1.1 before the uprising and iOS 15.2. Along with this update, Apple has also released the second beta of iOS 15.3.

What’s new in iOS 15.2.1

This is a closed update to solve two main errors, some important ones had been discovered, so we have no visible news, but we can solve problems that we may have experienced. These are the two bugs fixed:

Messages cannot upload photos sent using an iCloud link.

Third-party applications in CarPlay may not respond correctly.

Apple has also confirmed that iOS 15.2.1 fixes the HomeKit bug that could crash your iPhone.

To install this update, you must go to Settings> General> Software update and wait for the update to appear. Once the update appears, you can download it to your device in just a few minutes. Mind you, iOS 15.2.1 is a bigger update than usual, occupying up to 400MB on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

