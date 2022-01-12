Angelina Jolie and the 5 looks that define the contemporary lady style

The actress Angelina Jolie, ex-wife of Brad Pitt and one of the most activist Hollywood artists committed to social causes, has a sober style in the day to day, more plain than patterned, a lover of things. oversize, very lady with impeccable tailors in her role of raising her voice for the most disadvantaged, and of red carpet goddess when he presents his films or attends the Oscars.

Black, the most recurring color in her looks

Angelina Jolie in black on the streets of New York.Gtres online

Both in dresses, in two pieces or in total look, Angelina chooses on many occasions the black color. The favorite of those who know more about fashion, the actress even includes in their summer outfits and on the red carpet. As in countless times, this look of skinny trousers, a fine knit sweater with a tie at the neckline, a cloth coat, pumps and a Saint Laurent bag, is classic, timeless and winner.

White T-shirt and other timeless and timeless pieces

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara Jolie Pitt in Paris last summer.Gtres online

White T-shirt, linen pants with a masculine cut, some lounges nude, a good bag … this simple uniform, which always works, is one of the sporty looks that the actress masters to perfection. Always in lilac and classic colors. She seldom chooses gaudy patterns or colors.

the long and oversize robes

Angelina Jolie in a green robe in London in October 2021.Gtres online

It is a recurring piece in your closet: the robe, which is interchangeably with pumps and with flat shoes and sandals. She knows sophisticate the trend comfy.

The one that the tailor wears best

Angelina Jolie came to the Capitol for a meeting on the Violence Against Women Act in September 2021.Gtres online

Without at doubt it is the silhouette that best suits you. While is true that the tailor signs it Dior (also the bag), with an impeccable workmanship, the actress knows very well how to wear it. Length below the knee, nude stocking, saloon, fitted Bar jacket … and a pearl necklace, which gives it light. Above, opening the news, the actress who is a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, wore a dress with asymmetric neckline and tailored cut which also fit him like a glove, at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The goddess of the red carpet

Angelina Jolie, at the premiere of the movie Eternals in Rome, in October 2021.Gtres online

With that scandal physique, Angelina Jolie is hard to miss on the red carpet. The bathtub neckline and the drapes that mark the silhouette, the pleated each, the futuristic armor-like effect they only have one name, Versace. He wore it at the movie premiere Eternals in Rome in October 2021.

