Andrew Garfield and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” Remake Win Big

AJN Agency.- When the 2022 Winter Olympics begin in Beijing in February, four Israeli ice skaters will represent the Jewish state.

Three of the four are veteran Olympians. One of them, 19-year-old US native Hailey Kops, will make her Olympic debut in Beijing as a skater competing for Israel with her partner, Evgeni Krasnopolski.

Kops, who lives in New Jersey, became an Israeli citizen several years ago and has competed for Israel in multiple international championships.

“Being Jewish, I always felt connected to Israel. There was always a part of me that wanted to be more of what I already was, “Kops told The Times of Israel in an interview at the Ice Peaks skating rink in Holon.

“The fact that I had the opportunity to represent the country that I feel so close to is really nice, whether I live here or not.” “Being able to represent the Jewish people and this country is something I always wanted to do.”

Kops grew up in an Orthodox Jewish home in New Jersey with her parents Lisa and Steven Kops, who were also ice skaters: Lisa as a figure skater and Steven as a hockey player. They encouraged all of their children to continue ice skating along with their Jewish school studies, and Hailey was quick to take up the sport. He partnered with Artem Tsoglin from Israel and represented Israel at the 2017 World Junior Championships, the 2018 World Junior Championships, and the 2019 European Championships.

After parting ways with Tsoglin, Kops decided to take a break from the sport. He graduated from high school and spent a sabbatical year studying at the Midreshet Amit Seminary in Jerusalem.

“It was incredible. I never really thought I’d get a chance to go to seminary and I did, ”Kops said. “I grew up in a modern Orthodox home, so go and learn more about why I do what I do and be able to make new friends and [aprender] how working on myself was really nice. “

It has not always been easy for Kops to maintain a traditional Jewish lifestyle coupled with the highly demanding schedule of a competitive athlete, with consistent practices and international competitions.

“Lisa and I allowed our kids to play sports on Shabbat, but the difficult task was getting to the various sporting events, because we don’t drive on Shabbat or use our phones,” Steven Kops wrote in an October Facebook post about the trip. Hailey to the Olympics.

When she returned to New Jersey in June, Boris Chait, director of the Israel Ice Skating Federation, called her with an offer for Kops to partner with Krasnopolski. “Our main requirements” before accepting, wrote Steve Kops, was that “Hailey would not practice or train on Shabbat.”

After just three months of training together, Kops and Krasnopolski qualified for a spot in the Olympics by finishing fifth overall at the 2021 CS Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany in September.

In just a few weeks, they will hit the ice in Beijing in the pairs skating competition, marking the third time Israel has sent athletes to this event.

“I dreamed it; I always hoped to get there, ”Kops said of competing in the Olympics. “It’s crazy, it’s an incredible opportunity and I’m grateful to my team for being able to give me the opportunity.”